What’s coming up at the Goulbourn Museum

Tracey Donaldson, Executive Director of the Goulbourn Museum, shared her New Year message for the community. “As we head into a new year, we want to start by saying thank you. Despite a lot of snow already piling up, there’s a real sense of warmth and momentum around the Museum. 2025 was a strong year for us, with lots of growth and some big staff changes that set us up well for what’s ahead. Now, we’re settling in, getting organized, and gearing up for a busy year, committees are forming, volunteer opportunities are plentiful, and there are many ways to get involved. We’ve also hit the ground running by completing three grant applications already, which feels like a great start. We’re excited for what’s to come and grateful to be moving forward together as a community.”

A Museum Experience Designed With You in Mind

One of the greatest strengths of the Goulbourn Museum is that they are a small and community-focused space that allows staff to provide something special – offer individual, thoughtful experiences for their visitors.

This year, the Sensory Program will be continued. It is created to support visitors with sensory sensitivities and hands-on learners who may benefit from a more flexible museum visit. Because of the Museum’s size, the program can be adapted, responsive, welcoming each visitor in a way that feels supportive and comfortable. The goal is simple: to create a sensory-friendly environment where everyone can explore local history at their own pace. Whether you’re visiting for a calm, self-guided experience or joining us for hands-on activities, our team is happy to work with you to make your visit feel just right.

As part of the Ottawa Museum Network, the Museum provides sensory bags available during regular museum hours. These include helpful tools such as:

Ear defenders

Fidget toys

Sunglasses

Colour communication cards

We also thoughtfully balance our programming with a mix of quiet and higher-energy activities, allowing families and individuals to choose what best suits their needs. Accessibility is not an add-on, it’s part of how the Museum staff cares for our community.

Upcoming Museum Programming:

PD Day Creative Fun at the Museum

Looking for a fun and creative way to spend your PD Day? Join us at the Museum on Friday, February 13 from 10:00am-4:00pm for a full day of hands-on art-making inspired by Valentine’s Day.

Children, aged 4-11 will explore bold colours, playful patterns, and creative techniques using wax crayons and watercolour, embracing a little mess along the way! Each child will design and create a vibrant, handmade card for someone they’re thankful for and take home a truly one-of-a-kind creation. The cost is $5.00 per child. Register at this link.

Ghosts of Goulbourn: A Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

Ghostly apparitions have descended upon Stittsville, and brave adventurers are needed to uncover the truth…

The Goulbourn Museum invites youth ages 10+ to take part in a two-day FREE Dungeons & Dragons campaign inspired by the area’s haunted history on February 28th and March 1st. Whether you’re brand new to D&D or already love tabletop games, this immersive experience will guide players through character creation, storytelling, teamwork, and epic problem-solving. Drinks are provided, participants must bring their own ‘peanut-free’ snacks or meals. Although the program is free, donations are gratefully accepted. Spaces are limited so early registration is recommended. You can register at: https://forms.gle/VesTA8Rx99APCXxTA.

The Day 1 February 28th event (Character Creation & Dice Bag Craft) takes place after public hours from 5:00-7:00pm. Participants will be introduced to the basics of Dungeons & Dragons, create their own character, and craft a personalized dice bag inspired by their character’s personality. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume on Day 2.

The Day 2 March 1st event (The Battle for Stittsville) will take place from 2:00-7:30pm, including a Sunset bonfire at 5:45 PM. Put your skills to the test in a full D&D campaign as players work together to defeat the ghosts haunting Stittsville. The adventure concludes with a cozy bonfire, marshmallows, and spooky storytelling.

March Break at the Museum – A Week of Irish-Inspired Creativity & Play

This March Break, from March 16-20, The Museum is inviting children ages 4–11 to step into the sights, sounds, and stories of Ireland with a full week of hands-on fun! From fairy folklore and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to music, dance, crafting, and illuminated art, each day offers a new way to explore Irish culture through creativity, movement, and imagination. The program is daily from 10:00am-4:00pm and costs $5.00 per day.

Day 1 – Folklore & Fairy Tales

Day 2 – Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Day 3 – Move to the Music

Day 4 – Make Your Own Irish Rag Doll

Day 5 – Illuminated Irish Letters

Spaces are limited—register in advance to save your spot at this link.

Adult Workshop: Neurographic Line Art

Rick Roberts will be returning for a second Neurographic Line Art workshop, following the strong response to his first session. The workshop takes place on Thursday, March 26 from 6:30-9:00pm. This engaging and meditative art experience offers participants a chance to slow down, reconnect with creativity, and explore a process rooted in mindfulness, relaxation, and personal expression. Neurographic Line Art is an accessible practice that encourages intuitive mark-making and thoughtful reflection—no drawing skills required.

Rick Roberts is a self-taught artist who has been creating art his entire life and teaching Neurographic Line Art for over five years. Drawn to the therapeutic qualities of this practice, Rick has shared it widely through community galleries, schools, legions, social spaces, and online workshops. He also volunteers with the BYL program, leading virtual art sessions for mentally diverse young adults.

Designed for ages 16+, the cost is $45.00 with all materials provided, along with light refreshments. Spaces are limited so early registration is encouraged at this link.

Follow the Goulbourn Museum for all of their news and activities on Facebook and Instagram.