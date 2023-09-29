What’s going on this weekend and upcoming week in Stittsville?

Fall has arrived, but the warm summer weather is hanging on – perfect for those fall outdoor activities. There are many events to enjoy this weekend and in the coming week. There is something for everyone – from live entertainment, marking the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a seniors’ tea, an important retirement and a historical event to recognize Stittsville’s roots. Below is a list of what to do and see.

Friday, September 29, 2023

End your week with live music at Brew Revolution. This evening, Radio Days are taking the stage from 7:00 to 11:00pm.

Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Peace Tower at Parliament Hill will be illuminated orange from Saturday, September 30 at 7 pm to sunrise on Sunday, October 1. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will host a series of virtual lunch and learn sessions throughout the week. A national commemorative gathering will also be broadcast live from Parliament Hill on Saturday, September 30. Check your local listings to tune in live. Visit the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s website to learn more information and to register.

The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society is working on some maintenance at the Lee Boltwood Garden from 10:00am – noon (corner of Malahat Way and 4879 Abbott Street). If you can volunteer some time helping with weeding and general tidying of the garden, they will gladly appreciate your assistance. If students require volunteer hours, this is a great way to accumulate them. The group is also collecting seeds for their upcoming Seedy Saturday, so if can spare a few envelopes, bring them along.

From 7:00-11:00pm, Strum Chums are providing their tunes at Brew Revolution. Drop by for a tasty meal, some craft brews, sit back and enjoy the music.

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Start your day by visiting Stittsville Market at the Barn between 9:00am and 1:00pm (6154 Abbott Street @ Main) to visit the vendors who bring locally grown, raised, produced, and hand crafted products to Stittsville’s only local farmers’ market. This week visitors will be entertained with live music from Patty Paystub.

The day has arrived that we’ve been waiting for – an opportunity to bid our favourite bookstore cat, Garfield, Happy Retirement along with Dean – his devoted owner. Since 2015, Re-Read Used Books has been offering the residents of Stittsville and area some of the best reading material available on any bookshelf. The retirement party takes place from 1:00-3:00pm at Re-Read. In lieu of gifts, sweet Garfield is requesting donations to Furry Tales Cat Rescue – cat food, treats, toys, supplies and monetary. Anyone who brings a food donation or makes a monetary donation will automatically be entered into a raffle for a fabulous fall-themed gift set.

Join Councillor Gower as he hosts his Seniors’ Tea at Hazeldean Gardens from 2:00-4:00pm. There will be refreshments and seniors can learn about seniors’ services available in our community. No registration required as this is a drop-in event.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The unveiling of the Stittsville Railway Historical Panels takes place at 5:00pm at Bradley Square (Main Street and Trans Canada Trail – beside Ritual on Main). Parking is available at the Municipal Parking Lot.

Who loves Bingo? From 7:00-9:00pm, Brew Revolution is hosting bingo. Should you want more information, get in touch with BR through facebook https://www.facebook.com/BrewRevolutionOttawa/ or email info@brewrevolution.ca.

To promote safe travels as the days get shorter, the annual Be Safe Be Seen campaign is back this October. Whether walking or rolling, wear lights or reflectors to make sure you are seen at night. Without reflective gear you may be practically invisible to other road users. Throughout October 2023, Ottawa Fire Services will be distributing reflective bands and flashing lights. From 6:00-7:00pm, Ottawa Fire Station #81 (1641 Stittsville Main Street) will be open for the public to pick-up these free safety items. Station #81 will also be open on October 11, 16 and 23 from 6:00-7:00 to pick-up the safety items.

