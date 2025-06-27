What’s happening in Stittsville? Calendar of events with something for everyone!

Where did June go? It seems like it just flew by with so much to do and the many events that took place. Below is a bit of a wrap-up for more events to enjoy this weekend, Canada Day and beyond. Remember to support Stittsville’s local businesses while you are out there enjoying all there is to do!

Friday, June 27, 2025

End your week with a bite to eat and a brew along with an evening of live music with Matt Falvai and Matt Babineau – The 2 Matts – at Brew Revolution from 7:00 – 11:00pm.

The RCMP Musical Ride ‘Canadian Sunset Ceremonies’ is taking place from June 26-29 at 7:00pm each evening. The event is held at the Musical Ride Centre, RCMP Rockcliffe Stables, 1 Sandridge Drive, Ottawa. This annual event, held to thank the community for their support, offers Canadians and visitors a chance to see the Musical Ride at its home in Ottawa. If you’re looking for a truly Canadian experience, come see the iconic Musical Ride – it will fill you with pride!

Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Ottawa-Carleton Trailway parkrun are celebrating a milestone event on Saturday – the 50th run event. The event is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. You can walk, jog, run, volunteer or just be a spectator. Meet on the Trans-Canada Trail at 5513 Abbott Street at 8:45am – the run begins at 9:00am.

The Great Canadian Pet Fest is happening at Bright Eyes & Bushy Tails, 5734 Hazeldean Road, from 10:00am – 6:00pm. Join us for the biggest Canada Day celebration for pet lovers! Whether you shop online or visit us in-store, there’s something special waiting for every pet parent and their furry companions. There will be deals on food and pet supplies along with a Pet Photobooth; Games & Giveaways; Prizes for biggest spenders; Exclusive FREE gift bundles; and Free samples and surprise deals all day

The Bereaved Families of Ontario are hosting a Weekend Grief Walk & Talk – A Green Therapy walk in nature. Join us for fresh air, exercise and companionship on an informal grief walk. Share grief experiences, receive support or simply walk amongst others who understand. The pathway is a mixture of both trail and paved. The walk takes place at Beaver Pond Trail, Kanata West, off Walden Drive at 11:00am. Registration is required. Please register here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/xgxp23g

If you love a soulful mix of jazz, funk, bossa nova or R&B in a summer outdoor setting, then you’ll enjoy the music of AnjChito live a Brews and Blues. The music starts at 6:00pm so bring your love of music to pair with delicious food and drinks from Brews and Blues.

Brew Revolution has a number of events lined up for this weekend and the upcoming week from celebrating Canada Day with live music to music bingo – come out and have some fun at Brew Rev.

Join the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, Ottawa Centre Branch, for a Free Public Stargazing Night! Come experience the wonders of the night sky at the Carp Branch of the Ottawa Public Library (in the parking lot). Unfortunately, due to the current weather forecast indicating a high chance of extensive cloud cover with rain this evening, a decision to cancel the star party for Friday, June 27th has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 28, 2025. The weather forecast is being monitored very closely for Saturday evening. Please check for the updates on the Star Party page: https://www.ottawa.rasc.ca/?p=1537.

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Stittsville’s Market at the Barn owners (Mandy and Dan) are proud to bring locally grown, raised, produced, and hand crafted products to their ‘farmer’s market’ and the residents of Stittsville every Sunday from 9:00am-1:00pm. Located at 6154 Abbott Street beside Village Square Park, this week the above vendors noted on the poster will be participating in June 29th’s market. Drop by and shop for all of your local products while enjoying the live music of Amanda Gowan.

Monday, June 30, 2025

Summer’s here, and the constituency office is open and serving Carleton. All residents are welcome to drop by for lemonade on Monday, June 30th between 4:00-6:00pm at 1139 Mill Street in Manotick. Drop in to meet (or meet again) Bruce Fanjoy, Carleton’s new Member of Parliament.

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 – HAPPY CANADA DAY!

Join Councillor Gower at the 5th annual Canada Day Flag Raising ceremony at 9:00am at Kavanagh Green (corner of Stittsville Main and Hazeldean Road). This annual tradition aims to promote civic pride and kick off Canada Day with a memorable event.

Join the members of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, for Canada Day celebrations. The will be lots of fun on Canada Day from 11:00am – 11:00pm at the Canadian Stittsville Legion Canada Day Promenade! An Artisan Multi-cultural FUNdraiser Market, Ax Throwing, Balloon Darts, Cornhole and Ring Toss. There will be a Bouncy House, Face Painting and Kid’s Games. Food Truck with FREE Hot-Dogs for kids under 12 at noon and so much more! Live Music from 4:00-8:00pm with Billy Martin, and Dave Farcey and Kelly DJ from 8:00-11:00pm. It all takes place at the Stittsville Legion, 1481 Stittsville Main Street. The Stittsville Legion would like to thank their sponsors – Vapor Auto Detailing, Jameel Lalji Insurance and Crystal Books Bookkeeping!

The Stittsville Canada Day Car Show is returning for it’s third year. Promenade along Stittsville Main Street down to the Frederick Banting Alternative School parking lot and take in all of the vehicles from days gone by. There will be Vintage, 50s 60s 70s and 80s cars, Exotic, BMW M Class, Imports and more. The organizers are excited to welcome the Ottawa Mustang Club who will be bringing their awesome rides to the Stittsville Canada Day Car Show! Local celebrities and athletes will make-up the panel of judges with prizes being presented for ‘Best of Show – Car’, ‘Best of Show – Truck’ and the ‘People’s Choice’. Residents can vote for the favourite car for ‘People’s Choice’.

The Stittsville District Lions Club members are hosting an afternoon of family fun on Canada Day. From 1:00-4:00pm drop by 1339 Stittsville Main at the Lions Hall and enjoy the Bouncy castle, face painting for the kids (or adults too!), temporary tattoos, fun games for the entire family and guessing contests for adults and kids. Wear your red and white and bring the whole family for an afternoon packed with laughter, games, and community spirit. Perfect way to celebrate our love of Canada!

What would Canada Day be without an evening of Blues music? Join Brother Paul & Blues Revival at Buster’s Bar and Grill from 7:00-10:00pm for a Open Mic Blues Jam. Drop by to relax, listen, and enjoy the collaborative spirit of the blues.

Stittsville’s Canada Day celebrations will take place behind Sacred Heart High School and the CARDELRec-Complex (Abbott Street and Shea Road) from 6:00-10:00p.m. Guaranteed to be family fun-filled evening, there will be fireworks at 9:45pm, food trucks, and other entertainment for families. The event is hosted by the Stittsville Village Association. Come out and celebrate Canada Day with your community!

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Come and hear the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra perform three exciting new works for brass quintet and percussion by local composers Ben Glossop, Jan Järvlepp, and Victor Herbiet, commissioned with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. These lively premieres will tour across Ottawa this summer —performed live alongside dairy and vegan treats by The Merry Dairy Ice Cream Truck! Bring your friends, family, and lawn chairs for an evening of music, community, and summer treats. Each 20-minute concert will repeat on the half hour between 6:00 and 8:00 PM at Alexander Grove Park, 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane — drop by any time for a wonderful evening full of music!

Have a great and safe weekend and Canada Day week!