What’s new for the summer at Goulbourn Museum

With summer’s arrival, the Goulbourn Museum has many interesting hands-on historical programs and events for all members of your family to have some fun during their summer hours. The Museum is now open Thursday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Our Collections Are Now Online!

The museum staff are excited to announce the successful launch of the Goulbourn Museum’s Online Artefact Catalogue and Digital History Centre! These new digital resources make it easier than ever to explore the Museum’s artefacts, archival documents, and transcribed handwritten records from anywhere.

Thanks to the incredible work of staff, volunteers, and support from the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Ottawa Branch of the Ontario Genealogy Society, items and stories from our community’s past are now just a click away.

Start exploring today:

Artefact Catalogue

Digital History Centre

We’re proud to make our collections more accessible, and we look forward to growing these resources with your help.

Celebrating Community at the Multicultural Festival

On Saturday, June 7, the Goulbourn Museum was proud to take part in Stittsville’s annual Multicultural Festival at Village Square Park. This vibrant event brought together residents old and new to celebrate the diverse cultures that make our community so special.

We were delighted to connect with so many individuals and families, including newcomers who are just beginning to explore all that Stittsville has to offer. The festival showcased the rich cultural tapestry of our area, with local organizations sharing traditions, stories, and talents.

A special thank you to our dedicated volunteer, Landon Filion, whose kindness and enthusiasm helped create a warm and welcoming space for all. Events like these remind us of the power of community, connection, and shared experiences.

Archiving Goulbourn Hits 200,000 Words!

We’re thrilled to share that the Archiving Goulbourn Project has officially surpassed 200,000 transcribed words! Thanks to the dedication of our amazing volunteers, handwritten records from Goulbourn’s past are being preserved and made searchable for future generations.



These transcriptions — spanning council minutes, vital statistics, letters, and more—are being added to our Digital History Centre, where the public can explore them online. Interested in joining? Whether local or remote, new volunteers are welcome! For details, email: info@goulbournmuseum.ca. Thank you for helping preserve Goulbourn’s stories, one word at a time.

Connecting Through Community at West Side Pride

As part of our ongoing commitment to engage with communities across the former Goulbourn Township, the Goulbourn Museum is thrilled to be taking part in the upcoming West Side Pride Festival!

Join us on Saturday, July 19, from 11 AM to 4 PM at Alexander Grove Park for a day of fun, learning, and connection. We’ll be bringing along our interactive Collections Conundrum game, offering historic toys for sale, and sharing stories that highlight the rich and diverse history of our local area. We look forward to celebrating with you — stop by to say hello, join in the fun, and connect with your community!

Summer Seekers: Victorian Tea Party – Travel Back in Time with a Victorian Adventure!

Looking for a fun, hands-on way to spark your child’s creativity? Join us on July 12 from 10:00am to 2:00pm for a drop-in Victorian-themed experience! Kids can decorate their own elegant fascinators, arrange flowers, and explore the charming world of Victorian manners through interactive activities.

Designed for children ages 4–11, this event is just $5 per child. (Parents/guardians must stay onsite.) Space is limited, so we recommend reserving your child’s spot in advance to avoid disappointment —register here. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Step into history — creativity and imagination await!

For Goulbourn Museum programs and events, visit their website at this link or follow them on Facebook.