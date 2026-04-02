What’s on in Stittsville this Easter weekend

Looking for family activities this Easter weekend? From egg hunts to celebrations, Stittsville has a lot in store. Come get together with the community to welcome in the spring season! Here are the events happening in the area this Saturday, April 4th, 2026.

Stittsville Community Easter Egg Hunt

Enjoy an egg hunt with the kids and community from 10AM to 2PM at Crossing Bridge Park! Get your face painted, see the Ottawa Fire Services with a fire truck, and take a picture with the easter bunny! An exciting morning for the whole family to celebrate spring. This is a free event, but registration is required. More information here.

6th Annual Easter FUNdraiser Market

The Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers & Vendors Market is hosting their 6th Annual Easter FUNdraiser Market featuring over 30 vendors, live music, and door prizes (including the special $1000.00 annual prize for one lucky customer). Support local vendors and charities with their creations, and bring the kids for a picture with the Easter Bunny! The market will be open from 10AM to 2PM at the Johnny Leroux Stittsville Community Arena.

Celebrating Stittsville’s Gold Medal Paralympian Collinda Joseph

Meet Stittsville’s paralympic gold medalist Collinda Joseph! Come celebrate her incredible achievement for wheelchair curling in the 2026 Winter Paralympics from 10AM to 12PM at the CARDELREC Recreation Complex-Goulbourn. You’ll have the chance to meet Collinda, get an autograph, and take a selfie together!

Easter Family Event

Drop in to the Goulbourn Museum from 10AM to 4PM for a relaxed and welcoming Easter event the whole family will enjoy. Take part in crafts and search for Easter surprises! Bring the kids and grandparents for this friendly, community-focused celebration.

If you have events you wish to share with the residents of Stittsville and area, send us an email at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and we will gladly add your event to our list.

If you want to discover the Ottawa Valley and further afar, we suggest you visit Laura Paquet’s Ottawa Road Trips where you’ll find events, day trips and so much more.