What’s up at the Ottawa Public Library – Stittsville Branch?

There is always something to do at our Stittsville Library Branch. You can find a cozy corner and read a book or the daily newspapers. While you are there, stop by “A Good Read” used book store. It is “a good deal” for the Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library. Library branches benefit from book store revenues thanks to the Friends of Ottawa Public Library Association.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Children’s programming will resume the week of March 24th, mark your calendars – Babytime, Toddlertime and Family Storytime will be back. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Weekly English Conversation Group / Groupe de conversation en anglais – Wednesday, March 26, 2025 – 5:15-6:15pm

Join our free English Conversation Group to practice speaking in English in a relaxed and friendly environment. All levels are welcome to this drop-in program. This program takes place every Wednesday.

Free Income Tax Clinic – Saturday, March 22, 2025; Monday, March 24, 2025 at 1:00pm

Do you need help with your tax return? If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, trained volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you for free. The Stittsville branch will be offering free tax clinics on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up sheet for the day is available at 12:30pm the day of the clinic with seven spots available. Weekday sessions will be offered in English, and Saturday sessions will be offered in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Mediterranean – Monday, March 31, 2025 – 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. Registration is required.

Monthly Memory Café – Thursday, April 3, 2025 – 1:00-3:00pm

An open house for persons with dementia, their care partners, and families. This program is drop-in, but if you choose to register you will receive a reminder email.

Fun and stimulating mental activities are planned to enhance the social interactions and the connections that are built within the group. Light snacks and warm drinks are served alongside items that aim to spark conversations and reminiscing. First Thursday of each month. Registration is required.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!