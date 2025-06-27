What’s up at the Stittsville Library? Summer reading and programs

Make the Stittsville Library your go-to this summer! Just a friendly reminder that Sunday hours will be paused for the months of July and August – the library will be closed on Sundays and will return to opening on Sundays starting September 7th. Summer holiday closures includes July 1 (Canada Day), August 4 (Colonel By Day), and September 1 (Labour Day).

Summer Reading Club – Fun and Exploration This Summer at OPL!

Once again, Ottawa Public Library is thrilled to encourage young readers with the chance to win a fantastic prize. Kids who take on the challenge of reading throughout the summer will receive a reading notebook and calendar to record their reading dates. It’s a fun and motivating way to keep those reading skills sharp while school’s out! Show the staff at the information hub your reading log to receive a contest ballot for a chance to win a small prize.

Registration for children’s programs is open – secure your children’s spot in one of our programs today! For summer programs for children at the Stittsville Branch, please click here! Make sure to note which ones are drop-ins and which require registration. We will have self-guided interactions throughout the children’s section to keep them entertained – look out for scavenger hunts and ISpy displays!

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Outdoor Grilling – Monday, June 30, 2025 – 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. Registration is required.

Game On! – Thursday, July 10, 2025 – 10:30am-11:30am

Game on! Come in with friends and family to play card games and board games at the library. Drop-in family program.

Passport to Adventure – Monday July 14, 2025 – 2:00-3:00pm

Pack your (book) bag and journey with us. Registration required. For ages 10-12. We will be using Google Earth to talk about where we’ve gone

Lego Party! – Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – 10:30-11:30pm

Create and build with Lego®! Drop-in family program.

Stittsville Summer Social – Tuesday, July 15, 2025 and Tuesday, August 19, 2025 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity. This program offers a welcoming environment where adults can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. Both afternoons are drop-in programs with no registration required.

Summer Babytime – Monday, July 28, 2025 at 1:30pm

Stories, rhymes and songs for babies and a parent or caregiver. Ages 0-18 months. Drop-in program.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!