What’s up in August at the Stittsville Library?

Every month at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library you will discover something new – not only in the books section. There are in-person programs offered for teens; young or new mothers; a seniors program; and workshops to keep residents entertained during the long, hazy days of summer. These are just a few of the services and programs offered at your local library – drop in and discover more at the Stittsville Branch today.

Stittsville Branch Closed for Colonel By Day

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Monday for Colonel By Day – the Stittsville Branch be closed on Monday, August 4, 2025. We will be open the previous Saturday, August 2, 2025 for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

For other library programs, check out these programs that you can register for. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Family Storytime – Wednesday, August 06, 2025 – 10:30 – 11:15am

Stories, rhymes, and songs for young children ages 0-5 years, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Family program. Registration required.

Stittsville Cozy Crafters – Wednesday, August 09, 2025 – 6:30-8:00pm

Got a portable craft project? Bring it along and chat with some fellow crafters while you work! Share your expertise if you’re comfortable, and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession)! Knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, scrapbooking and more. Drop-in program.

Stittsville Summer Social – Tuesday, August 19, 2025 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity. This program offers a welcoming environment where adults can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. Drop-in program.

Rainbow Storytime – Wednesday, August 20, 2025 – 10:30-11:15am

Join us for a heartwarming Pride-themed family story time that celebrates love, acceptance, and diversity! Our enchanting stories will take children and their families on a joyful journey through tales that highlight the beauty of different identities and relationships, to explore themes of kindness, understanding, and the importance of embracing who we are. Let’s come together to share the magic of stories that inspire us to be proud of who we are and to spread the message of love in all its vibrant forms. For ages 0-5, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Registration required.

Craft-a-palooza / Brico sans limite (Billingual ) – Friday, August 22, 2025 – 2:00-3:00pm

Join our art party. We will be making modeling clay creatures, pompom launchers, cherry blossom art, and sandpaper art. All ages. Drop-in program.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!