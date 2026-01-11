When the flu comes to town – tips to alleviate the misery

Not only is it cold season, but when combined with the flu – a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus – the weeks can be miserable. Health Canada says that over seven million Canadians catch the flu every year, with the very young and elderly being the most adversely affected, with high rates of hospitalization. It is highly recommended by Health Canada that those over 65 receive a flu shot and the Canadian Paediatric Society recommends it for children six months and older.

Should you be one of the unfortunate people to get the flu, that runs its course in about 10 days, here is some advice to help you recover faster:

Ensure you get plenty of rest. Should you have a fever, wear light clothing and keep your room or home at a comfortable temperature of 20ºC.

Wash your hands frequently.

Not many think of this, but your toothbrush is a breeding ground for germs, so put your toothbrush in the microwave for about 10 seconds to kill these germs before using.

To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of fluids, especially electrolytes, to replace those lost in sweat.

Should you have no appetite, a warm broth or tea will help.

Monitor your fever and use over-the-counter cold medicines to provide relief and help you rest.

A cool mist humidifier can help a stuffy nose and gargle with warm water to ease a sort throat.

Trying a homeopathic treatment (ask your pharmacist) could help to reduce the duration of symptoms such as body aches, headaches, fever and chills.

The flu generally lasts for 10 days, but a cough and the fatigue can linger for one to two weeks or longer. If you are sick, stay at home to prevent spreading it to others.

And importantly, should your flu last more than two weeks, contact your family doctor or visit a walk-in clinic immediately.