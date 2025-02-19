Women of Influence celebrated by local historians and GTHS at Stittsville Library

On February 15th the Goulbourn Township Historical Society (GTHS) celebrated fifteen women who have influenced and contributed to the communities in our area from the 1800s to present times. Also recognized – The Women’s Institute – instrumental in bringing local women together to accomplish problem-solving for the many issues that the public faced. They were also the local history keepers through the Tweedsmuir Histories.

Photos of all of the the distinguished women can be viewed on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library during February. The women being recognized are: Lillian Eva Hobbs; Hilda Moore; Sally Beaton; Marion Gullock; Maria Hill; Margaret Lindsey Hill Malloch; Louise Beggs; Jessie Mabel McDiarmid; Janet Stavinga; Henrietta Lewis Lyon Lauder; Grace Thompson; Dr. Lucy May Rabb; Doreen Bell; Christine Jean McEwen; and Betty Hill.

At the event, two former women who influenced our community in so many incredible ways were in attendance – Marion Gullock and Louise Beggs.

(Marion Gullock stands in front of an earlier photo of herself at the GTHS Women of Influence event at the Stittsville Library. She is one of Stittsville’s beloved long-time volunteers and is instrumental in many of the organizations and activities that Stittsville residents enjoy to this date.)

Marion Gullock is a long-time Stittsville resident having moved here in the 1960s with her husband Bill when Stittsville was just starting to grow. Marion has played a large part in the formation of the community organizations within Stittsville and there are not many who haven’t worked alongside her at some point in time. Through the years she has always encouraged others to become a part of the community to ensure it is a better place in which to live. Marion believes that the heartbeat of any community is volunteerism. It is because of Marion’s kindness and generosity of her time that we have the many successful organizations and events here in Stittsville.

Marion has shaped and contributed to our community like no other through her involvement as Secretary and Treasurer when the Stittsville Horticultural Society was formed in 1962 and has been a dedicated member for over 60 years. She was instrumental in the formation of the Stittsville Friendship Club in 1982 taking the lead for many years for group excursions the group has taken and organizing many of the monthly luncheons. When Bill passed away, she continued on with his Stittsville Cubs and Scouts soapbox derbies. She was a long-time member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, where she played the roles of Sports Manager, Excursions Co-Ordinator and organized many of the special meal nights held at the Legion. Since the 1980s, Marion has been a member of both the Goulbourn Museum and the Goulbourn Township Historical Society and has been a Board member of both organizations for which she manned display booths, appeared in period costume for parades and providing historical information about Stittsville and the surrounding area. As one of the founding members and a Board Director of the Stittsville Village Association, she has been instrumental in organizing the Parade of Lights, Canada Day celebrations, Arts in the Park and Movie Nights in the Park. Marion was a dedicated volunteer with the Stittsville Lions Club Lionettes arranging activities and one of importance to her, the annual golf tournament. In the 1970s and 80s, she was on the Executive of the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association. During all of these activities, she worked at CJOH-TV (CTV Ottawa) where she started out as an administrative staff member and became an Assistant Producer of the annual CHEO Telethon. During our provincial or federal elections, she could also be found working at the election day polls as an Enumerator. She has won awards, such as the Ruth Martin Service Award in 2003 from the Ottawa-West Rotary Club for her life of service to her community; and, the City of Ottawa presented her with the Community Activism Award in 2003 for her dedicated volunteerism here in Stittsville. She has been presented with the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year award in 2000; and in 2002, the Senior Citizen of the Year Award, both of which saw her being nominated from Stittsville residents for her volunteerism.

Marion is and has been a model for others throughout the years here in Stittsville.

(Louise Beggs stands with some of her memories that she brought along to the Women of Influence GTHS event at the Stittsville Library. Louise was quite proud to stand with the former Township of Goulbourn historic flag that she cherishes. The flag had been flown on the flagpole at the township offices that were recently demolished on Huntley Road.)

Louise Beggs has been another long-time Stittsville resident for over three decades. She served the former Goulbourn Township as a Municipal Councillor from 1997 to 2000 (the year of amalgamation) as well as serving as Acting Mayor when required. During this time as a Councillor, she introduced the first Crossing Guard Program in Goulbourn; established a Youth Drop-In Centre in Stittsville and created the Youth Citizen of the Year Award. As a Goulbourn Library Board Trustee in 1990 serving as the Catholic Representative, she quickly rose to becoming the Chair of the Library Board from 1995-97. During this time, she was the inspiration behind the creation of ‘Friends of the Library’. But these activities were not enough to keep Louise busy, so in 1992 she became one of the founders of the Stittsville Food Bank where she created and led the Collective Kitchen where food bank recipients were able to prepare meals. She was a founding member and the first President of the Stittsville Village Association in 2001. From 2002 to 2007, Louise could be found at Special Care Granite Ridge as the Manager of Volunteer Services. When an all-candidates federal, provincial or municipal debate takes place in Stittsville, since 2002 Louise can be found keeping the candidates on time and on topic as the Moderator. Currently president of the Catholic Women’s League at Holy Spirit Parish, Louise has also served as a Small Faith Group Pastoral Minister. In 2002, Louise was presented with the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award for all of her community activism throughout the years. If you are looking for a puppy, Louise also breeds Miniature Schnauzers and recently was pleased to share that 13 new puppies were now in her home.

Louise has been a leader in our community and many of the ambitious projects she began continue to this day. Her wisdom, encouragement to others to become involved in your community, along with her humble demeanour have set a high bar for many to follow.

This was the first ‘Women of Influence’ display for the Goulbourn Township Historical Society, but with so many women in the former Goulbourn Township who contributed so much, we are looking forward to having a ‘take two’ for these additional women to be recognized.