Words from Stittsville Legion President on Remembrance Day

A sombre and poignant day, Remembrance Day pays tribute to those who have served to defend our values and freedoms, and also honours those who continue to serve our country today. At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, it is important to pause and reflect on the freedom we Canadians have today and to remember the many who fought for our rights.

This year, the Stittsville branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will begin their Remembrance Day parade at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th, setting off from the Legion and ending at the cenotaph at the Johnny Leroux Arena. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, all attendees are invited back to the Legion for light refreshments and comradeship.

Tracy Schulz, President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 618 in Stittsville, is a 21-year Navy veteran who retired as a Petty Officer, Second Class and is proud to have served her country. Tracy shares her thoughts on the importance of Remembrance Day and what the day means to her:

“I had the honour to serve alongside many fellow veterans that have become more like family. Those bonds can never be broken. I retired as a Petty Officer, Second Class knowing I will never be a civilian again as now I am ex-military, this changes you forever. I am proud to have served my country.

“Remembrance Day is very near and dear to my heart. I feel it’s important for Canadians of all ages to be a part of the ceremony. It is a time to reflect on veterans who have given their lives in defence of those who needed us. However, it is also a time to thank those still serving and retired.

“Many people associate the word ‘veteran’ with WWI and WWII. We also need to remember veterans come in many shapes, sizes, and colours. Veterans Affairs defines a veteran as: ‘Any former member of the Canadian Armed Forces who successfully underwent basic training and is honourably discharged.’ The Royal Canadian Legion’s definition is a bit broader: ‘A Veteran is any person who is serving or who has honorably served in the Canadian Armed Forces, the Commonwealth or its wartime allies, or as a Regular Member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, or as a Peace Officer in a Special Duty Area or on a Special Duty Operation, or who has served in the Merchant Navy or Ferry Command during wartime.’

“Modern day veterans are often overlooked and don’t even refer to themselves as veterans. For many veterans, Remembrance Day is a tough day, so be kind to one another as you never know who is beside you. A lot of veterans carry visible and invisible scars.

“One of the best things you can do is donate and proudly wear a poppy and show up to your local ceremony. Take time out of your day and thank a veteran. Take time to volunteer and give back. The generosity of the community funds raised during the poppy campaign allow us to help veterans in many different ways.

“Also note that you do not need to be a veteran or a member to be welcome at my legion. You won’t be turned away if you drop in.”

Lest We Forget.