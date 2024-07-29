Youth charged for July 1st assaults involving fireworks in Stittsville

The Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating an assault that took place at approximately 11:30 pm on Monday, July 1st in the Stittsville Main Street/Fernbank Road intersection area.

While two female youths were walking on the sidewalk, they were approached by a white SUV. The SUV stopped and the passenger from the rear of the vehicle then aimed fireworks directly at the youths.

The female youths fled on foot and the driver chased them for a short period. The youths were not injured during this incident and reported it to the police.

The subsequent investigation revealed that four youth males were in the vehicle, one did not have any involvement in the incident. Two of the youths were put through a diversion program.

The youth who fired the fireworks was charged with two counts of Assault With a Weapon and two counts of Harassment.

A video of this incident had been shared widely on social media.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, extension 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.