$100 counterfeit bills are circulating in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Service is asking Ottawa residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills after receiving reports of fake currency being used in several ongoing investigations.

Since December 2024, the Ottawa Police Fraud Unit has received multiple reports of counterfeit currency. These bills are often used without retailers noticing, only to be identified as counterfeit later.

Here are some ways to tell if your currency is counterfeit:

Check serial numbers when accepting cash. Each bill should have a unique serial number.

Check the window on the bill for tiny numbers matching the denomination.

Verify that the portrait in the window matches the main portrait.

Use a small, bright light to see tiny numbers in the maple leaf window.

Ensure the image in the window changes colour.

Feel the raised ink on the main portrait by running your finger over it.

Observe the bill to see if it is identified as “prop money” or “for film use only,” often times, this can be seen in the fine print.

If you have been a victim of fraud, please report it online with the Ottawa Police Service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or by phone at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free).