A League of Her Own – captures a defining moment in Canadian sport

(Ottawa-based filmmaker and former elite soccer player, Krista Marchand, speaks with the U13 girls team of the West Ottawa Soccer Club while filming the new docuseries, A League of Her Own. Photos/Video: provided)

Ottawa-based filmmaker, Krista Marchand, grew up in Kanata playing a sport close to her heart – soccer. She is a former elite soccer player and is introducing a new four-part documentary series, A League of Her Own, capturing a defining moment in Canadian sport – the arrival of professional women’s soccer; and the cultural shift unfolding around it in real time. The documentary has a strong connection to the West-end soccer community. The docuseries premieres on May 21, 2026 on Bell Fibe TV1.

(Krista Marchand on set of the documentary series, A League of Her Own, airing May 21, 2026.)

As part of the story, the series features U13 girls from West Ottawa Soccer Club – representing the next generation now growing up in a system where that pathway finally exists. Alongside the U13 girls, the series follows current athletes, including players from the Algonquin Wolves program, creating a full picture of how the game is evolving. Given the strong connection to players and families in Stittsville, Kanata, and the West end, this documentary highlights local female athletes and the adventure they have chosen.

(Krista Marchand, hosts the new docuseries, A League of Her Own, set in the Ottawa female soccer community.)

Set in Ottawa and hosted by former elite player Krista Marchand, A League of Her Own follows players, coaches, and rising athletes navigating a game that has long lacked a clear professional pathway – just as that reality begins to change. With unprecedented access to the Algonquin Wolves women’s program, the series centers on athletes like Kassandra Da Cruz, whose journey reflects the tension between long-awaited opportunity and the pressure of what comes next.

(Claire Preston, left, is a Stittsville resident and former West-end soccer player. Briana Beamish, in green shirt, is also a Stittsville resident and a life-long West-end soccer player. They both appear in the documentary.)

“Professional women’s soccer has landed in Canada – and it’s asking players, coaches, fans, and the systems around them to reimagine a powerful new culture in real time,” shares creator and host Krista Marchand.

Through a multi-generational lens, the series weaves together the evolving pathway of women’s soccer through a past, present, and future lens:

The past – a generation of women who played without a professional future.

The present – athletes like Kassandra, an Algonquin College student competing at a critical turning point in the game.

The future – 12-year-old girls now growing up in a system where a pathway finally exists.

As the sport evolves, the series expands beyond the field – capturing the coaches, leaders, and systems working to support a game that is being redefined in real time. Blending intimate storytelling with a broader cultural perspective, A League of Her Own explores not just the arrival of opportunity, but what it takes to sustain it.

Produced by Further & Co., the series positions Ottawa at the center of a growing movement – where the future of women’s soccer is not only being witnessed, but actively shaped.

Here is a brief preview from A League of Her Own:

About Further & Co.

Real life. Real time. Real hitting. The moments that don’t ask to matter, but do. That’s what Further & Co. is here for. Noticing what’s dropped. Picking it up. Holding it for a second longer than most would. Then

framing it – carefully, intentionally – into something that captures exactly what it felt like to live it. We make entertainment from that. (And yes, we do hug our team a little too long in thanks for their jaw-dropping work.) Filmmakers | Documentarians | Collaborators

About Bell Fibe TV1

Fibe TV1 is one of Canada’s leading community TV channels, operating exclusively under Bell Canada. Viewers enjoy 100% original content created by the community, for the community. Home to multiple award-winning and nominated series, TV1 provides an environment for creators to flourish while amplifying unique local stories. It is available commercial-free on demand to all Bell Fibe TV subscribers on Channel 1 and the Fibe TV app.

Watch for updates in the coming weeks and throughout the summer for future projects on the Further & Co. Instagram page at: https://www.instagram.com/aleagueofherown_series.