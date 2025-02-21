Adventures await: Get ready for the City’s summer day camps

Soon the warm summer sunshine will be upon us and the school bells will chime goodbye to another school year and hello to summer. Make this summer an unforgettable, fun adventure for your kids by registering for the City of Ottawa’s day camps. Check out register.ottawa.ca for a wide variety of themes, activities, and interests at affordable prices. Registration is Thursday, February 27 at 9 pm.

Camp activities and themes for every interest

Summer camps are affordable and offer children and youth, ages 4 to 14, a wide variety of activities and themes in a safe, fun, and supervised environment. Camps are offered in English or French. Whatever your child’s interests, there’s something for everyone, including:

Sports camps – learn new strategies and skills

Dungeons and DragonsTM Campaign Adventures

Entrepreneurship: Start a business – Wize Academy

Escape Adventure

First responders’ Adventure

Vet Adventure

Theatre and dance

Magic

Parents can choose from specialized programs. Or for those kids who have varied interests, try one of our camps that combine different activities. Some camps even offer swim times and outings.

Visit your local recreation or culture facility or any City Client Service Centre to find out about Ottawa Hand in Hand subsidies.

Prepare for registration night – Thursday, February 27

Get the most out of registration night by preparing your account on register.ottawa.ca in advance. We recommend that you:

Create an account on register.ottawa.ca or ensure you can log into your existing account;

Confirm your account details are up to date, including your family members and credit card information; and

Make a wish list with a few of your preferred activities just in case your first choice is full.

For more registration tips, watch the How to use register.ottawa.ca tutorial video and check out the How to use register.ottawa.ca instructions.

Withdrawal policy promotes greater fairness to all

Withdrawals for summer camps are required 30 days prior to the summer camp start date. In addition, payments will only be applied to your credit card 30 days before the start date of each registered camp. These changes mean more children on our waitlist will have a chance to join their camp of choice.

For those who are registering with a payment plan, the credit card must be valid on the scheduled payment date. Otherwise, the client must pay for the activity upfront.

