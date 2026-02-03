Call for nominations for the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards

(The many dedicated volunteers who contributed to our community of Stittsville and in recognition received the Stittsville Volunteer Award on May 27, 2025 from Councillor Glen Gower and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.)

The nomination period for the annual Stittsville Volunteer Awards is now open for 2026! Friday, February 27, 2026 is the date to have your nominations submitted and it is fast approaching. Do you know a business, group or individual who has displayed a positive influence on Stittsville? If so, Councillor Glen Gower wants to know more.

Now is your opportunity to show your appreciation for the people who are working hard to make Stittsville a better place to live. The Stittsville Volunteer Awards is how we can highlight these individuals, groups and businesses for all the work they do for our community.

There are six categories of awards this year, including:

Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

Awarded to an individual who best exemplifies leadership and long-standing commitment to volunteering and making a difference in our community.

John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service.

Senior of the Year

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community.

Teacher of the Year

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher who goes above and beyond to support and inspire students in our community.

Group of the Year

Awarded to a group of citizens who are working together to make a difference in the community.

Business of the Year

Awarded to a local business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live.

Take a moment to nominate someone you know is deserving of an award. The nomination form is available at the following link: Call for Nominations: 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards or hard copies are available at the Ward Office at CARDELREC Recreation Complex–Goulbourn located at 1500 Shea Road. Nominations must be received by end of day on February 27, 2026 .

Winners will be announced at the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards celebration to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 (location and further details to come) and hosted by Councillor Gower.