City is accepting Spring nominations for commemorative naming proposals

The City of Ottawa is now accepting spring nominations for the commemorative naming of municipal assets, including new streets, minor indoor and outdoor assets, major facilities, and parks. This is your chance to honour the people, histories, and legacies that have shaped Ottawa’s community. The nomination period runs from May 21 to July 2, 2025.

All submitted proposals will be reviewed by the City and the Commemorative Working Group against established policy criteria. Approved nominations will then undergo a 30-day public consultation.

For minor assets, final decisions will be made by Recreation, Cultural, and Facility Services in consultation with the Ward Councillors. Major asset nominations will advance to the appropriate standing committee and Council for final approval.

The next nomination period will take place from October 21 to December 2, 2025. For more information, visit the commemorative naming page or contact the commemorative naming team by email at namingottawa.ca.