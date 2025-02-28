Commercial robbery in Stittsville: Help identify these suspects

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for help to identify two suspects involved in a commercial robbery in the 100 block of Hobin Street in Stittsville on January 27, 2025.

At approximately 11:14 p.m., the two suspects entered the store. Suspect one went behind the counter with a weapon in his right hand as suspect two stood by. Suspect one demanded money and products from staff. The suspects then left the store and ran west on Hobin Street.

Can you identify these suspects?

Suspect one is described as a black man, 6′ (1.83 m), of large build, approximately 250 lbs (113 kgs). At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood up and a white maple leaf on it, a blue and white striped tuque with a multi-coloured buff around his mouth, black pants, dark laced shoes, and grey gloves.

Suspect two is a white man, 6′ (1.83 m), with a thin build and approximately 180 lbs (82 kg). At the time of the incident, he was wearing black pants, tan boots, and a green winter jacket with the hood up and fur around the hood. The same white maple leaf symbol is seen on the hood as suspect one.

Contact information

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals or this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, Extension 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.