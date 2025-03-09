COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower has provided several updates and information residents should be aware of. Do you know someone, a business or organizations that is making a difference in Stittsville? Nominate them for a Stittsville Volunteer Award. Councillor Gower created a list previously to connect you with volunteers – don’t forget to check his website if you are seeking volunteers or wish to volunteer. You can find the quarterly Ottawa housing dashboard on the Councillor’s website. He provides updates from the recent meetings on traffic calming measures. On April 27th, OC Transpo launches it’s ‘New Way to Bus’ initiative on services changes and route changes with an event on April 5 at CARDELRec. March is Fraud Prevention Month and the Ottawa Police share some awareness to assist residents. March 14 is the last date to submit your auditions for the Ottawa-Kanata Kiwanis Kids4Kids Talent Showcase. The Ottawa YMCA are bringing summer camps to Shingwàkons Public School – register before spots are filled. A Site Plan Control Application has been received by the City for 2026 Carp Road. Mayor Sutcliffe will welcome members of the Francophone community to the annual Francophone RendezVous breakfast and reception. Head’s up local musicians – apply to have your music heard on the City of Ottawa ‘On Hold’ Program. The Councillor shares information on the City’s update on financial management and legal responsibilities. Applications are now open by the City for civic events funding, as well as Councillor Gower’s 2025 Stittsville Micro-Grant Program. As always, if you need assistance, contact the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Accepting nominations for the Stittsville Volunteer Awards

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. There are six categories of awards and we’re accepting nominations until April 26. More info here…

This is always one of my favourite evenings of the year, and this year we’ll celebrate the 35th anniversary of the award program. We are inviting all recipients to join us on the evening May 27, 2025. Please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca to let us know if you can join us!

Are you looking for volunteer opportunities?

The Stittsville Volunteer Connection was created to help volunteers connect with other residents and organizations who need assistance. Visit glengower.ca/volunteer/ to join.

Ottawa’s housing landscape

I’ve published an update of my quarterly Ottawa housing dashboard at glengower.ca/housing/. It has data from a variety of sources including CMHC, City of Ottawa, the Ottawa Real Estate Board, and Rentals.ca.

There are a few shifts since the first summary I did back in June 2024:

Price of new single-detached home is down: $940,609 → $904,174

Price of a resale single-detached home is up: $705,117 → $713,000

Average rent for a 1-bedroom is up: $1,994 → $2,026

Average rent for a, 2-bedroom is up: $2,499 → $2,530

Rental vacancy has improved slightly: 2.1% (October 2023) → 2.6% (October 2024)

Traffic calming updates

Thank you to residents who joined us last week for our meeting about traffic safety on Maple Grove, as well as residents who have sent feedback by email and phone. We’ll be sharing a summary soon. In the meantime, you can watch a video from last week’s Maple Grove traffic safety meeting.

We’ve also posted the summary of resident feedback on proposed Springbrook traffic calming, along with action items and next steps.

APRIL 5: OC Transpo New Ways to Bus information event

On Sunday, April 27 OC Transpo’s New Ways to Bus service changes launch City-wide and your routes will change. To help residents learn more about Stittsville’s route changes and get help in navigating these new routes. We are co-hosting a drop in event with OC Transpo at CARDELREC on Saturday, April 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. More info…

Fraud Prevention Month 2025

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is reminding individuals to stay alert during Fraud Prevention Month. As fraud tactics are becoming more advanced, the OPS emphasizes the importance of spreading awareness of common financial scams and how to protect yourself. Click here for tips and more info…

Kiwanis Kids4Kids Talent Showcase Auditions

The Annual Kanata-Stittsville Kiwanis Kids4Kids Talent Showcase will be held on April 25 at the Sacred Heart High School Theatre. Participants 18 or younger are invited to showcase their talents in categories such as music, drama, dance, gymnastics, cheer, comedy, and more. All proceeds from the event will support community projects for kids and families in need. To participate, send a 2-minute audition video to talent.show@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca before March 14, 2025.

YMCA Summer Neighbourhood Day Camps Are Coming to Stittsville

YMCA Neighbourhood Day Camps offer unforgettable adventures for kids aged 4 to 12. Held at Shingwàkons Public School, campers will enjoy sports, local park visits, splash pads, and themed weeks with special guests and field trips. Whether your child loves animals, science, the arts, or cars and planes, there’s a theme for everyone. Camps range from $256 to $340 per week, with financial assistance available. More information…

2026 Carp: Site Plan Control application

The City of Ottawa has received a Site Plan Control Application to convert the residential lot at 2026 Carp Road into a car dealership. Read more…

18th Annual Francophone RendezVous with the Mayor

The City of Ottawa invites you to the 18th annual Francophone RendezVous with the Mayor on Friday, March 21. Mayor Sutcliffe will welcome members of the Francophone community for a breakfast reception and networking event at Ottawa City Hall. Read more…

Amplifying local talent with #ottmusic

Applications are now open for local musicians who want their music featured in this year’s #ottmusic programs: Music on Hold and City Sounds. Read more…

Committee receives update on financial management and legal responsibilities

The Finance and Corporate Services Committee received several annual and regular updates on key files to support transparency to residents and support the City’s financial management and legal responsibilities. Read more…

Civic Events Funding application is now open

The Civic Events Funding stream of Community Funding is now open for applications. Civic Events Funding is used to deliver family-friendly events in local Ottawa communities and priority neighbourhoods. Deadline is April 2. Read more…

Stittsville Community Micro-Grant Program

We’ve launched the 2025 Stittsville Micro-Grant Program, where community members who are planning activities that benefit neighbours or the greater community can be awarded up to $200 for projects that satisfy the criteria. The funding is available to Stittsville residents and can be used for initiatives like block parties to introduce new neighbours, sprucing up a neighbourhood garden, offering free yoga in the park, community movie nights, and more. More info here…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower