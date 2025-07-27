COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With this week’s heat, we hope everyone stays cool, well hydrated and staying safe as it is predicted to continue into the middle of the coming week. In this week’s notes from Councillor Gower, he shares information about 30 ways to ensure our streets are safer. He shares his comments on the need for more choices to move residents around Ottawa. He welcomes the announcement that Dr. Trevor Arnason has been appointed as Ottawa’s new Medical Officer of Health. He also shares statistics on the use of the LRT during Bluesfest. He also wants to hear from you about what’s on your mind when it comes to policing in Stittsville and across Ottawa and provides the opportunity to complete a survey and will share the outcome with Chief Stubbs when he meets with him in August. He provides information for a virtual resident’s meeting regarding the new proposed development on Hazeldean Road and Savage Drive. The Councillor also invites residents to join him on August 17 to raise the Pride Flag at Village Square Park. If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

30 ways to make streets safer

Over the past three weeks in Stittsville we’ve had at least six collisions between vehicles and cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists, including a fatality and a life-threatening injury. There have been many more collisions across the city.

After one of the incidents, a resident asked me: “What can I do to support efforts to improve road safety in the community.”

In response, I wrote a list of 30 things that we can all can do – big and small, short- and long-term, in your neighbourhood and in our culture at large – to make our streets safer. You can read it here: 30 ways to make streets safer.

More choice in your transportation toolbox

If your only option to move around the city is your car, it’s like owning a toolbox with only a hammer in it. We need to give people a screwdriver, a wrench, a measuring tape, some pliers – to make the toolbox actually useful. Give people more choices, and we can improve affordability, convenience, health, lower emissions, and quality of life in Ottawa. Read more in my latest Notebook entry…

Ottawa Board of Health appoints new Medical Officer of Health

The Board approved the appointment of Dr. Trevor Arnason as the permanent Medical Officer of Health for Ottawa Public Health (OPH). More info…

OC Transpo delivered nearly 750,000 LRT trips during Bluesfest

We saw strong ridership throughout the festival with an estimated 650,000 customer trips on Line 1 and 87,000 customer trips on Line 2 with the busiest day on July 18 (headliner was Green Day) with approximately 112,000 customer trips on Line 1 and 2 combined. More info…

What feedback would you like me to share with the police chief?

Early in August, I’ll be meeting in Stittsville with Police Chief Eric Stubbs. It’s a regular check-in that he does at least once a year with every local councillor. This year, I want to hear from you about what’s on your mind when it comes to policing in Stittsville and across Ottawa. Click here to take a quick survey. I’ll share the feedback and themes with the chief during our visit next month.

Information meeting: Proposed development at Hazeldean & Savage

We are hosting a virtual information meeting on Wednesday, August 6 about a proposed housing development including a 25-storey, 19-storey, and 4-storey apartment building, plus retail fronting Hazeldean Road. More info & registration…

August 17: Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony

You’re invited to join my team, Stittsville groups, residents and special guests for the annual Stittsville Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony. August 17 at 11:00am at Village Square Park. All are welcome. More information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower