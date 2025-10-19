COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

When you’ve had a busy week, the time flies certainly by. This week Councillor Gower provides an update on the Carp Road widening project and an upcoming public meeting. There will be an in-person public engagement session this coming Saturday regarding the West Ridge bike lane and sidewalk project – details are below. Ottawa Police Service is warning residents, in particular seniors, about the rising number of incidents of distraction thefts and what precautions to take. The Councillor is hosting a panel discussion on how Ottawa is preparing for changes due to climate change, population growth and other challenges. The new business licensing program for hardscaping contractors in Ottawa has been approved by a City Committee. Construction is starting on a new multi-use pathway connection along Terry Fox Drive, between Westphalian and Cope Road. The City’s fall tree planting season is underway with 178 trees being planted. Annual COVID-19 and influenza (flu) vaccines are available at pharmacies across the community for high-risk residents. There is a Private Approach By-law review being conducted by the City; the City of Ottawa is considering regulations for the Vulnerable Social Infrastructure By-law; and the City wants your feedback as it develops a Rental Renovation Licence By-law. Should you have any issues, please do not hesitate to reach out to 311 or Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

Update on the Carp Road upgrade

City staff will be holding a meeting on Thursday, November 13 to provide an update on the latest design and construction timeline for the Carp Road widening project. The meeting will be at Hall A at Tony Graham Recreation Complex (100 Charlie Rogers Place) starting at 7:00pm.

Preliminary construction work is already underway, and residents will see more intensive work in 2026, starting with an upgrade to the Carp-Hazeldean intersection. The new protected intersection design is shown above, with safety and accessibility improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

The full project includes new lanes from Hazeldean to the 417, along with sidewalks, pathways, intersection upgrades, plus the installation of new sanitary and storm sewers plus watermain.

It’s a much-needed project and has been our top transportation-related priority in Stittsville for a few years now – but it will mean a lot of disruption for residents who use Carp Road for travel, and to the residents and businesses along the route. We expect the full project to take 4-5 years to complete, from start to finish. More to come…

West Ridge bike lane and sidewalk project

The City of Ottawa has started a study along West Ridge Drive in response to traffic and pedestrian safety concerns raised by residents. The purpose of this study is to recommend permanent roadway modifications intended to improve safety, primarily by reducing vehicle speeds, adding bike lanes, and enhancing pedestrian connectivity through the addition of a new sidewalk.

You can also join us for an in-person public engagement session this Saturday, October 25 from 10am-12pm along the Trans Canada Trail at Abbott and West Ridge. Read more…

Warning for seniors: distraction thefts on the rise

The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents about an increase in distraction thefts targeting seniors across the city, with more than 120 incidents reported since the spring.

These thefts often involve suspects approaching victims from a nearby waiting vehicle—usually seniors—under the guise of asking for directions or help, and then offering a “gift,” such as placing a necklace around the victim’s neck as a thank-you gesture. In doing so, the suspects discreetly remove the victim’s real jewellery. More information…

November 10: Are we ready? Adapting to climate change and growth

We’re hosting a panel discussion on how Ottawa is preparing for changes due to climate change, population growth and other challenges. How will our infrastructure and services need to adapt in the future? And what are governments and other organizations doing to be prepared?

Our panel will include representatives from:

Hydro Ottawa

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

EnviroCentre

City of Ottawa’s Climate Change Unit

City of Ottawa Emergency Management

Click here for more info and registration…

Committee approves hardscaping licence

A city committee has approved a new business licensing program for hardscaping contractors in Ottawa. Under the new rules, contractors who install or modify hardscaped features on private property like driveways, interlock, walkways, and patios must obtain a business licence and comply with City by-laws, carry insurance, provide written contracts and share a plain-language guide that outlines City regulations. More info…

Multi-use pathway construction near Terry Fox & Westphalian

Construction is starting on a new multi-use pathway connection along Terry Fox Drive, between Westphalian and Cope. More info…

Fall 2025 tree planting update

The City’s fall tree planting season is underway, and in this round of planting, approximately 178 trees are being planted through the Trees in Trust, Trees in Parks program, and through the Schoolyard Tree Planting Grant Program at St. Stephen School. More info…

Annual COVID-19 and flu vaccines

Annual COVID-19 and influenza (flu) vaccines have begun to roll out across the community in preparation for respiratory illness season. Vaccines are currently being offered to high-risk populations, with availability expanding to the general public on Monday, October 27. More info…

Private Approach By-law Review

The City is conducting a review and update of the Private Approach By-law, which regulates the construction, use and maintenance of private approaches in the city. A private approach is the part of a driveway or vehicular access to private property that is on the City’s right of way. There is a public information session planned for November 4. More info…

Vulnerable Social Infrastructure by-law review

The City of Ottawa is considering regulations to provide for safe access to vulnerable social infrastructure like places of worship and religious centres, community centres, schools, daycares, and care homes. This is known as a Vulnerable Social Infrastructure By-law, or “Bubble Bylaw”. More info…

Help shape rules protecting tenants from renovictions

The City of Ottawa needs your feedback as it develops a Rental Renovation Licence By-law to help protect tenants from unlawful renovation-related evictions, also known as renovictions. Share your feedback…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower