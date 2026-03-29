COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has quickly passed and Councillor Gower is sharing his weekly update with news, events and programs that are important for residents. The Councillor invites the community to celebrate Stittsville’s Paralympian, Collinda Joseph, a 2026 Wheelchair Curling Gold Medallist, at a celebration being held on April 4th. He outlines the city’s schedule changes and City service impacts over the Easter weekend. It’s pothole season and city staff are kept busy filling potholes across the city. The 10‑Year Housing and Homelessness Plan has been refreshed and approved by committee. If you would like to be a performer, exhibitor, food vendor, or to volunteer, at the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival, please contact the Councillor’s office. The Amberwood Village Recreation Association (AVRA) are holding a membership drive – find out more at the link below. Let’s welcome the 2026 Canadian Ringette Championships to Ottawa – taking place from from March 29th to April 4th. No ice is safe – the Ottawa Police Marine Dive and Trails (MDT) Unit urges residents to exercise caution when approaching bodies of water. The Stittsville Business Association held their annual general meeting and have a new Board in place with new and returning members. Should you require any assistance, please contact Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

April 4: Celebrating Stittsville’s Gold Medal Paralympian Collinda Joseph

Join us on Saturday, April 4 at CARDELREC–Goulbourn (1500 Shea Road) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to celebrate Stittsville’s own Collinda Joseph and her gold medal performance in wheelchair curling at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Come meet Collinda, get an autograph, and take a selfie! All ages are welcome! More info…

Easter Weekend schedule changes

The City of Ottawa would like to remind residents of schedule changes and City service impacts on Friday and Monday of the Easter weekend.

Municipal offices are closed on Friday and Monday, including our Stittsville ward office.

Many community centres and recreation facilities will have altered hours, closures and changes to drop-in schedules.

OC Transpo will run on a Sunday schedule this Friday, and on a modified weekday schedule on Monday.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Friday or Monday. Friday’s pick-up will take place on Saturday; Monday’s pick-up will take place on Tuesday, and all collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Visit ottawa.ca for more information.

Pothole repairs are underway

Roads and Parking Services staff maintain approximately 6,000 kilometres of roads, and so far this winter they have repaired 52,755 potholes. One of the tools they use to do this is the Python Pothole Patcher. These machines can fill a pothole in less than two minutes. With the operator working safely from inside the cab, workers are protected from oncoming traffic as the work can all be completed without the need of stepping foot outside of the vehicle.

If you spot our machines working in the community, please wave to our operators from a safe distance. If you see them while travelling, please do not pass them. They may be filling a pothole but remember, it will only take a few minutes! Residents can also report a pothole at ottawa.ca/311/.

City committee approves refreshed 10‑Year Housing and Homelessness Plan

The plan is Ottawa’s long-term roadmap to improve housing stability and support residents experiencing or at risk of homelessness. It sets a renewed vision of a community where everyone can access housing and the supports they need to thrive. Read more…

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival – call for volunteers

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 20 at Village Square Park. The festival showcases Stittsville’s diversity, welcoming newcomers, and promoting new connections with residents. If you’d like to participate as a performer, exhibitor, food vendor, or volunteer, please contact us at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Amberwood Village Recreation Association (AVRA) membership drive

The Amberwood Village Recreation Association (AVRA) is a resident‑owned organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the community’s greenspace, trails, golf course, pickleball courts, and pool. Homeowners are encouraged to learn more about AVRA and consider becoming members, as strong neighbourhood associations like this one help build community connections, support recreation, and enrich local quality of life. Thanks to the many volunteers and board members whose ongoing commitment keeps this valued community asset thriving. More information…

Canadian Ringette Championships, March 29 to April 4

Ottawa is set to host the Canadian Ringette Championships once again from March 29 to April 4, welcoming the nation’s top athletes to the Bell Sensplex and Tony Graham Recreation Complex. This year features six local teams across the U16, U19, and National Ringette League divisions, including the West Ottawa Wild. Families can also enjoy a free Come Try Ringette session for ages 4 to 15 on Friday, April 3 at 10:30 AM at the Bell Sensplex—no skating experience needed. For full event details, visit the Canadian Ringette Championships website.

Spring is here; the ice is not safe

With the spring season fast approaching, the Ottawa Police Marine Dive and Trails (MDT) Unit urges residents to exercise caution when approaching bodies of water. With spring-like temperatures, ice is quickly melting and becoming more unstable. Read more…

Congrats to the Stittsville Business Association

I want to say a huge “congrats” to all of the board members and volunteers with the Stittsville Business Association (SBA) for organizing a successful annual general meeting on Tuesday night. It is great to see so many people stepping up to contribute to our community. To all of the new and returning members, thank you. Also a big thank you to outgoing president Al Belanger for his leadership over the past year. The SBA has just launched a new web site: stittsvilleba.ca.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower