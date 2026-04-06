COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Stittsville residents came out to celebrate April 4th that was proclaimed as Collinda Joseph Day in the City of Ottawa in recognition of Canada’s wheelchair curling team’s Gold medal win at the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games. The Everybody Growing Church and the West Ottawa Basketball Association have partnered under the banner of OneCourt Alliance to fundraise for a new basketball gym. The Rotary Club of Ottawa–Stittsville has again this year partnered with Councillor Glen’s team to ‘clean-up the park’ and are seeking volunteers. OC Transpo’s fleet numbers begin to stabilize with the arrival of more electric buses. The street sweepers are out for spring cleaning of our streets. Did you know that April is Oral Health Month? Bank Street could soon see 24-hour bus-only lanes and piloting of time-of-day bus-only lanes. As always, if you require assistance with an issue, please get in touch with Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information provided below.

Collinda Joseph Day

It was an honour to proclaim April 4 as Collinda Joseph Day in the City of Ottawa on behalf of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Collinda recently captured a gold medal with Canada’s wheelchair curling team at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy, an extraordinary achievement that has made our entire community proud. On Saturday, we welcomed Collinda and her family (pictured above) to a special meet-and-greet at CARDELREC–Goulbourn, where Stittsville residents had the chance to congratulate her personally, hear about her Paralympic journey, and even see her gold medal up close.

The Canadian team went undefeated throughout the tournament, a testament to their skill, teamwork, and determination. Even with this incredible milestone behind her, Collinda is already looking ahead with ambition and focus to the 2030 Paralympic Games in France, and we can’t wait to cheer her on again.

In addition to the proclamation, I also announced that we are looking for an opportunity to name a street in Collinda’s honour. It’s become a tradition to recognize Stittsville athletes who have significant success on the world stage with commemorations, including wrestler Erica Wiebe (2016), and figure skaters Jack Fan and Katie Xu (2018).

One Court Alliance wants to build a new basketball gym near Stittsville

I’m excited to share details about a new community project in the Stittsville area aimed at addressing a real and growing need: more indoor gymnasium space for our youth, with a primary focus on basketball.

OneCourt Alliance is a local not‑for‑profit founded by Everybody Growing Church, located just south of Stittsville, and the West Ottawa Basketball Association.

They’re working to create a purpose‑built gym on the church campus that will support basketball, other sports like pickleball, and broader community activities. You can learn more about the project here: onecourtalliance.ca.

Call for volunteers: Earth Day cleanup at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park

Take action this Earth Day by helping care for our community and our planet. A community cleanup is a simple but powerful way to make a difference, and every individual effort counts.

Join our team on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. for a community cleanup at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park. After the success of last year’s event, we’re pleased to once again partner with the Rotary Club of Ottawa–Stittsville to help keep this park clean and welcoming.

We’re looking for volunteers of all ages. Friends, families, and neighbours are all welcome. Interested? Send us a message at Glen.Gower@ottawa.ca. Students can earn community involvement hours through this activity.

For more Stittsville Cleaning the Capital events and activities visit glengower.ca/clean/

OC Transpo’s fleet numbers begin to stabilize with the arrival of more electric buses

For the week of March 22-28, OC Transpo had an average of 542 buses available for weekday service – a marked improvement from early January, when that number was as low as 467. OC needs 520 buses to deliver its scheduled routes.

That’s one of the highlights from the weekly bus and light rail fleet update from OC Transpo. Click here for more from the latest update to City Council…

Cue the street sweepers, spring has arrived!

As winter gives way to warmer weather, City crews are shifting from snow removal to cleaning streets, sidewalks, bike lanes, and medians to improve safety, protect catch basins, and help keep neighbourhoods looking their best. City‑wide sweeping is rolling out as weather permits and is expected to be completed by the end of May, with work taking place during both daytime and overnight hours. Read more…

April is Oral Health Month

Good oral health is an essential part of overall health and well‑being. Ottawa Public Health has several programs that support children, adults, seniors, and families who face barriers to accessing or affording dental care. Read more…

Committee advances bus priority measures to improve travel on Bank Street

Changes include adding four permanent segments of 24-hour bus-only lanes and piloting time-of-day bus-only lanes. The work will also remove 17 on-street parking spaces to help move transit more efficiently, especially during peak periods. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower