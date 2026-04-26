COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Well it looks like spring has finally arrived. This week, Councillor Gower and the community celebrated the tremendous volunteers in our community. Behind every project, there is a volunteer generously giving of their time. Congratulations! From the City’s Transportation Master Plan, he also shares a map of the future transportation projects coming to Stittsville. He also explains the importance of uploading ownership and responsibility for the O-Train from the City of Ottawa to the Province. Kids and youth across Stittsville are invited by Councillor Gower to take part in a new initiative that celebrates creativity and environmental responsibility – details below. Distraction thefts are rising – stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. The Ottawa Police Service and Équité Association have joined forces to prevent auto theft. The Ottawa Police are cracking down on unauthorized car meets. Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 30 if you live in the Crossing Bridge neighbourhood for a public meeting for the proposed design for a sidewalk along Hobin Street. It must be spring – the Python 5000 Pothole Patcher along with City crews will be out patching potholes. The City’s street sweeping operations have also begun. This coming week is National Immunization Awareness Week that brings awareness and the importance of immunizations. The City of Ottawa’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Dashboard is live. Councillor Gower thanks the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands for hosting their Turtle Forum. The Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival is quickly approaching – volunteers and exhibitors are required to make the event a success (more information below). Should you require any assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Stittsville Volunteer Awards

On Thursday, April 23 we celebrated dozens of volunteers at the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards. This year we had a record number of nominees in six categories – a testament to the high level of involvement in our community.

This year’s recipients are:

Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year: Amir Siddiqi

John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year: Myles Bird

Senior of the Year: John Bottriell

Teacher of the Year: Erin Duncan

Group of the Year: West Carleton Country Knitters

Business of the Year: Orr Motors

The annual awards are a tradition dating back nearly 40 years. Launched in 1990 as the “Goulbourn Recognition Awards”, they were originally presented to residents in Stittsville, Richmond, Munster, Ashton, and the surrounding rural area. They continue to highlight the contributions of many outstanding Stittsville volunteers. For a full list of nominees, visit glengower.ca…

Map of future transportation projects in Stittsville

The City’s Transportation Master Plan sets out how the city will plan, develop, and operate its walking, cycling, transit and road networks over the next few decades. It’s meant to reflect the City’s new Official Plan (2022) by accommodating population growth to 2046, and supporting a shift to sustainable transportation modes (walking, cycling, transit). Click here for the map and a description of the major projects…

NOTEBOOK: Why uploading the LRT matters for Ottawa transit

Last Tuesday, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will commit both parties to upload ownership and responsibility for the O-Train from the City of Ottawa to the Province. What this could mean for Ottawa:

A $4-billion financial benefit, with $85-million every year that can be reinvested in better transit: expanded bus service, more routes, more frequency, more reliability.

with $85-million every year that can be reinvested in better transit: expanded bus service, more routes, more frequency, more reliability. A partnership with Metrolinx, bringing scale, and leverage, and experience so that problems get solved faster.

bringing scale, and leverage, and experience so that problems get solved faster. LRT to Stittsville, a commitment made by the Premier during the 2025 provincial election.

a commitment made by the Premier during the 2025 provincial election. Fairness for Ottawa, putting us on par with how the Province funds transit in cities like Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Brampton.

Read more about the MOU and what it means for transit and taxpayers…

Cleaning the Capital: Stittsville Youth Art Showcase

As part of the 2026 Cleaning the Capital Spring Campaign, kids and youth across Stittsville are invited to take part in a new initiative that celebrates creativity and environmental responsibility: the Stittsville Youth Art Showcase: Our Clean Community. Artwork must be submitted by Friday, May 15, and all artwork submitted will be displayed in a temporary outdoor exhibition along the Trans Canada Trail on Sunday, May 31.

The showcase is open to all kids and youth in Stittsville, whether participating individually, with friends or family, or as part of a group or class. Click here for more information…

Distraction theft attempts in neighbourhoods, parking lots, and near community mailboxes

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking residents to stay alert and help spread the word about distraction thefts that continue to occur across the city. Distraction thefts typically involve individuals posing as friendly strangers or salespeople. While one person keeps you engaged, another may try to steal jewellery, wallets, or other valuables. More info…

Combatting auto theft with Équité Association

The Ottawa Police Service and Équité Association, a national not-for-profit that supports Canadian property and casualty insurers to fight fraud, are joining forces to combat and prevent auto thefts across Ottawa. Auto theft continues to be a concern in Ottawa, with SUVs still the most commonly stolen vehicle. More info & tips…

Unauthorized car meets face enforcement across Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is addressing ongoing quality-of-life concerns related to unauthorized car meets across the city, including excessive noise, disruptive behaviour, and unsafe driving. These gatherings can impact nearby residents, businesses, and road safety. The OPS has obtained permission to enforce trespassing violations at several private properties with large parking lots. More info…

April 30: Hobin Street sidewalk open house

We’re hosting an open house on Thursday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. at A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (27 Hobin St) so residents can view the proposed design for a sidewalk on Hobin Street from Carp Road to Crossing Bridge Park. The design includes a sidewalk on the west side of Hobin, and will not affect the decorative gates in front of homes along the street. More information, including a link to the detailed plans, are available at glengower.ca/hobin/

Road maintenance

Crews will continue with pothole repair work through the summer! While our pothole repairs are not permanent, the work we do in warmer, drier conditions is often longer lasting. Since the start of the winter season, the team has filled over 106,350 potholes and they’re not done. Once the warmer temperatures take hold, crews will be transitioning to hot mix asphalt for a more durable repair. Residents can report a pothole on the road by visiting Ottawa.ca .

City-wide street sweeping

Over the coming weeks, city-wide street sweeping operations will continue throughout the city. Work is ongoing on approximately 2,500 kilometres of sidewalks and 6,000 kilometres of roadways and is on target for completion by the end of May. Once street sweeping wraps up, Roads and Parking Services will direct its operations towards summer activities: repairs and maintenance, roadside grass cutting, ditch clearing, and more.

The time is now! Get immunized

National Immunization Awareness Week (NIAW) is an annual event held from 26 April to 2 May 2026 to highlight and recognize the importance of immunization. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect individuals, families, and communities from serious and preventable diseases. Routine childhood immunizations help keep children healthy, protect those who are more vulnerable, and reduce the spread of illness in the community. Backed by rigorous testing and ongoing safety monitoring, they remain one of our most effective tools to prevent serious illness and save lives. For more information, please visit our OPH website: Immunization – Ottawa Public Health .

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Dashboard

The City of Ottawa’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Dashboard is live, making climate data easier to explore, understand, and share. Click here to learn how Ottawa is tracking progress towards our climate goals…

All About Turtles forum

Thanks to the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands for organizing an excellent “All About Turtles” forum on Earth Day at St. Andrew’s Church. The group hopes to roll out a turtle conservation program for the Goulbourn Wetland Complex and Poole Creek in Stittsville. The cool waters of Poole Creek are considered a crucial and rare habitat, sustaining a unique ecological system of significant environmental and recreational value to the community.

Join us for the fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival!

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park. The event is free!

We are looking for:

Volunteers to help out on event day (adults and students)

Exhibitors to showcase your country or culture

Click here for more information…