Elder safety in focus: Ottawa Police spotlight abuse prevention

As Senior Month begins, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is encouraging older adults and their families to stay alert and informed.

Following this year’s theme, “Working for Seniors”, the OPS is highlighting programs and initiatives aimed towards improving seniors’ wellbeing and safety.

With fraud tactics growing increasingly sophisticated, elder abuse continues to be a concern; the OPS emphasizes the importance of awareness and education to prevent further harm.

“Aging seniors may experience a cognitive and physical decline, impairing their capacity to make sound financial decisions and rendering them more vulnerable to manipulation and exploitation,” says Ottawa Police Detective Isabelle Ouellette, senior officer in the Elder and Vulnerable Adult Investigation Unit. “As they lean and trust on others to help them maneuver through the aging process, seniors risk being taken advantage of by those who are put in position to care for them.”

The most frequently reported incidents include financial crimes and physical abuse, targeting seniors. The OPS has seen a total of 578 reported incidents of physical abuse and 412 cases of financial abuse against seniors and vulnerable adults over a five year period.

Abuse can take many forms, and physical abuse—often inflicted by caregivers—is a commonly reported form of elder abuse.

“Preventing caregiver burnout through self-care, respite and emotional wellbeing can help reduce risks of physical abuse, especially in private settings. Having video surveillance and ensuring two on one care in institutionalized settings can reduce the prevalence of physical abuse,” says Det. Ouellette.

Social isolation further increases vulnerability. Seniors who are isolated are more likely to experience abuse and less likely to report it if the abuser is known to them.

“Oftentimes, elderly people are in a situation where they’re slightly isolated or coming from a position where they were responsible for their family and were sought out for advice. It can be difficult for them to now seek out advice from other people,” says Staff Sergeant Cameron Graham, Elder and Vulnerable Adult Investigation Unit.

Seniors, caregivers, family members and friends of seniors can also help protect themselves or their loved ones from financial abuse by staying proactive, informed, and alert to suspicious activity. Staying connected with family and those we trust is also an essential step in reducing risks of financial abuse, protecting personal information and ensuring seniors remain safe.

Check out the following resources to stay informed, prevent fraud, or access support in caring for seniors in your life: