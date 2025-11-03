Everyone loves a pumpkin parade – tradition continues for the 12th year

(Stittsville’s Trevor Eggleton organized the first Pumpkin Parade in 2013 and continues the tradition, with help from his family. Lilia, seen with her Dad, assisted with organizing the Pumpkin Parade for 2025. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The electric candles were glowing and the approximately 300 pumpkins were haunting those making meandering through the pumpkin pathway to vote for their favourite carving. On November 1, Village Square Park was home to what has become a familiar Stittsville tradition. Now in its twelth year, the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade continues to grow and has found a place in the community’s annual calendar. The event ran from 6:30 to 7:30pm – ending in the nick of time for fans to get home for the Blue Jays World Series game.

Trevor believes in keeping our community spirit alive with an all-inclusive event and has dedicated his time over the years to the November 1st pumpkin parade. Each year, the family chooses to support the Stittsville Food Bank with their event, asking residents to bring along non-perishable food.

As in past years, prizes from local business were awarded in two categories – Kids and Adult. And the winners are: In the Adult category, 1st prize went to Dallas Hodgdon with 2nd prize going to – Mario Carraro. In the Kids category, 1st prize went to Karsyn Hodgdon and 2nd prize to Alexander Praider.

Prizes were donated by Brew Revolution, Altitude Gym and Brown’s Your Independent Grocer donating gift cards.

Insurance is always required for events and Byrne Insurance Agency of Stittsville returned as the sponsor this year. A community micro-grant was received earlier in the year from Councillor Glen Gower to offset costs associated with the parade.

Pumpkins were taken away by Eco West Enders to a local farm where the animals enjoyed their pumpkin treats.

Again this year, we congratulate Trevor Eggleton, his family and community volunteers for another very successful event.