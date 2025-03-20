Fundraisers for young Jack Laidlaw – Car Washes for a Cure and Reaching for the Stars

(The Laidlaw family of Stittsville have an important goal – finding a cure for their son’s rare genetic disease, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Type 4 (SPG4), as well as for others with this crippling disease.)

Anna and Richard Laidlaw’s happy and active 7-year-old son Jack was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Type 4 (SPG4), that currently has no cure or treatment. It is a progressive disease, and Jack’s diagnosis means he is slowly becoming paralyzed over time due to neuron degeneration in his brain. Researchers are developing a gene therapy and cure to SPG4, but it requires funding to continue. The family is urgently trying to fund this cure to go to human clinical trials, so Jack can participate before he becomes paralyzed. A cure for their son is a cure for everyone affected by SPG4.

The family are holding two fundraisers to find a cure for SPG4.

Car Washes for a Cure

With spring arriving and messy roads, it is perfect time to take advantage of a shiny car through the Car Washes For a Cure fundraiser. The Laidlaw’s have partnered with Halo Car Washes who upon hearing of the funding required for research and human clinical trials for SPG4 wanted to be involved. Those participating in this fundraiser will receive a discount on your car wash with 50% going towards SPG4 research! This fundraiser will go until December 31, 2025! Visit Halo x SPG4 Cure link to sign up: https://halowash.com/spg4-cure.

How does it work? Once you have registered, people will receive their wash code(s) via text message sent to the number they use when completing the checkout form found on the webpage linked above. Then you can drive up to one of the Halo pay terminals in the pay lanes, click “Enter Wash Code” and input the received code on the screen.

Halo has 7 locations across Ontario that are participating: Stittsville (6111 Hazeldean Road), Orleans, Keswick, Waterloo, Woodstock, London and Stratford.

Jack’s Gala – Reaching for the Stars

Mark your calendar and get out your best dress or suit for the evening of Saturday, May 24, 2025. Anna and Richard Laidlaw are hosting a gala ‘Reaching for the Stars – a Night of Hope’ at the Brookstreet Hotel, Kanata. Enjoy a night out for an exquisite dining experience and captivating entertainment, provided by Tyler Kealey, all in support of finding a cure for Jack! Together, let us be inspired and reach for the stars!

All proceeds of the fundraising event will go to SPG4 research! Sponsorships or donations towards this event will directly impact the life of the Laidlaw’s son, Jack, and everyone affected by SPG4, by helping to fund the development of a life-changing treatment and cure to SPG4. This would be the first cure to SPG4 in the world!

You can find out more on the public social media pages for: Jack’s Gala (Facebook), @jacks_gala (Instagram), @jacks_gala (X). For more information, to purchase tickets, and for sponsorship or donation opportunities, please visit the gala’s website at: https://spg4curefundraiser.wixsite.com/fundraising-event.

To find out more about the Laidlaw family, the Blu Genes Foundation SPG4 charity and the family’s fundraising efforts, visit the following links below: