Goulbourn Museum holds an evening of appreciation and celebration

(Just some of the attendees at the Goulbourn Museum’s annual Volunteer and Contributor Awards that were presented on June 19th at the museum. Photos/Video: Stittsville Central)

On June 19th, the Goulbourn Museum recognized the enthusiasm and dedication of the volunteers who have generously given their time to the museum at their annual Volunteer and Contributor Awards. It was an evening bringing a large number of people together under the tent and by the bonfire to celebrate. All with a common theme – they love local history and the museum.

Held outdoors, with displays and an interactive photo booth inside, there were plenty of homemade refreshments, lawn games for all ages, balloon art by Skye the Guy and a special performance. Something new to the museum, buttons sharing various expressions related to history.

In appreciation of those who have given countless hours and personal time to the museum over the years, awards were presented to dedicated volunteers as follows:

Community Engagement Award

This award honours volunteers who foster strong connections between the Museum and the wider community through outreach, engagement, and public programming. This year’s recipient is someone whose warmth, enthusiasm, and welcoming nature help create positive experiences for everyone she meets. She is a wonderful ambassador for the Museum and consistently helps strengthen the connections between our organization and the people we serve.

The 2025 Community Engagement Award recipient is Annette Lindsay.

Heritage Champion Award

This award recognizes exceptional commitment to preserving Goulbourn’s local history through research, collections, or interpretation. This year’s recipient has shared his passion for local history with countless members of our community through workshops, outreach activities, and his much-loved Letters to Santa. For more than a decade, he has helped bring history to life while inspiring curiosity, creativity, and community connection.

The 2025 Heritage Champion Award recipient is Richard Draffin.

Youth Leadership Award

This award recognizes outstanding contributions by volunteers under the age of 25 who demonstrate initiative, creativity, and leadership. This year, we felt that two volunteers deserved to be recognized together. Both recipients have grown up as part of the Museum community and have become two of our most reliable, enthusiastic, and supportive volunteers. Whether assisting with events, helping visitors, encouraging friends to get involved, or creating memorable experiences as some of our favourite Santa’s elves, they consistently demonstrate leadership, initiative, and a genuine commitment to the Museum.

The 2025 Youth Leadership Award recipients are Zoe and Jamie Flanders.

Behind-the-Scenes Star Award

This award honours volunteers who provide essential but often unseen support through leadership, administration, planning, and organizational stewardship. This year’s recipient has made an extraordinary impact on Goulbourn Museum through her service as a volunteer, Board member, and Chairperson. She is a constant source of positivity, encouragement, wisdom, and support. Her thoughtful leadership, kindness, and unwavering commitment have strengthened both the Museum and the people who work alongside her.

The 2025 Behind-the-Scenes Star Award recipient is Jennifer Rowland.

At the conclusion of the awards, a special performance by Stittsville’s own Skye the Guy saw everyone laughing and engaged. Seeking even more audience engagement, Skye asked for some assistance for a juggling act. Seven-year old, Ian, stepped up to assist Skye where if he dropped anything it was part of his choreography. Skye certainly added an entertaining end to the evening. Others also had a great time trying out some of the performance props.

Whether you volunteer your time, share your talents, support museum programs, or champion the mission, your commitment helps make the Goulbourn Museum a vibrant place where history, community, and culture come together.