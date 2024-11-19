Have your say on special event regulations by December 6th

The City of Ottawa needs your input as they wrap up their review of the by-laws regulating special events on City streets and private and public property.

Over the past few months, the City has been collecting feedback to recommend changes to the special events by-laws. Now, they require your help to determine which recommendations go forward and which need more consideration.

Participate in the online survey to have your say on recommendations relating to:

Permit requirements for special events and demonstrations

Block parties and street festivals

Community benefits and impacts

Event safety

Noise exemptions

The survey closes on Friday, December 6.

Ottawa is a dynamic capital with City services supporting over 500 festivals and special events year-round. These outdoor special events either occur on city streets or have an expected attendance of over 500 people at a time. Under current regulations, demonstrations occurring on City streets also fall under special event regulations.

With your input, together the City will be able to improve how they regulate and support special events and demonstrations to help grow our economy, enrich our culture, and protect our community and environment.