Hazeldean Gardens celebrate their new owners with grand re-opening

(Residents and staff at Hazeldean Gardens celebrate the ribbon cutting at the July 22nd re-opening after Aspira Retirement Living recently acquired the retirement home. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The grand re-opening celebration at Hazeldean Gardens was held the afternoon of July 22nd with all the residents and guests enjoying refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, with a very special donut created by SuzyQ that was personally organized by Chris Jackson, a long-time sales manager at the residence.

Geoff McIllmoyle, Executive Vice-President of Aspira Retirement Living welcomed the residents and guests saying, “Welcome to everyone who has come to this exciting day for Hazeldean Gardens. We are pleased to finally be able to announce the new ownership of Hazeldean Gardens. I am passionate about creating a safe and engaging community for the many wonderful seniors that we work with every day. That is why I got into this business. Be assured that caring for our residents and their needs come first and has always been our priority.” He then pointed out the various staff members who work with Aspira, who came to attend the event, and the staff at Hazeldean Gardens.

Tracey Foster, Senior General Manager at Hazeldean Gardens shared, ” I am so pleased to be part of working with Aspira and to learn over these past months that ‘residents come first’ is their caring motto. It has been a journey to get here, but I am pleased to be celebrating this exciting day for Hazeldean Gardens with all of the residents and staff. Let’s toast the new beginning.”

The Board and staff of Goulbourn Museum were also invited to this special event to celebrate the re-opening and enjoyed the afternoon chatting with residents and the staff of the retirement home. Councillor Gower also stopped by to congratulate the team on the new ownership.

In May, 2025, Hazeldean Gardens was purchased by Sienna Senior Living under its Aspira retirement brand as the company expands into the Ottawa area.

Hazeldean Gardens was developed and operated by a small private company controlled by the Lewandoski and Jackson families and opened in 2018. They had also developed and operated two other Eastern Ontario facilities over the past 20 years, Rideau Gardens in Ottawa and Quinte Gardens in Belleville. The 172 apartments in the Stittsville facility range from studios and studio-plus-den up to two-bedroom units. It also offers parking, an atrium/greenhouse, chapel and theatre room among its amenities package.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.