It was the sweet side of giving at Sacred Heart High School

(On Friday, May 9, the students, teachers and staff at Sacred Heart High School held their annual Charity Cake Auction, the largest fundraiser of the year, with several interesting cake designs entered to be auctioned off to help those in need. Photos: Sacred Heart)

On Friday, May 9th, Sacred Heart High School held their annual Charity Cake Auction to support a number of worthy charities in the Ottawa area. For teachers and students, this is the school’s most anticipated fundraiser of the year. It not only spotlights the delightful creativity of the bakers, but strongly demonstrates the collaboration and principles the school promotes throughout the school year.

Each year, students, staff, and the community unite to bake cakes to be auctioned off to homeroom classes. The homeroom that has raised the most money chooses a cake first and then the second homeroom and this continues on until all the cakes have been chosen. Every homeroom receives one of the decorated cakes.

This year, $30,296.00 was raised, with the winning homeroom bringing in over $2,300.00 in donations. The funds will go to support a variety of charitable organizations that have great influence on others in areas like health care, mental wellness, and community support. This year the money raised will support the following chosen charities:

The students at Sacred Heart truly illustrated the meaning of being good citizens while generously helping those in need and underlining the values of Sacred Heart High School.