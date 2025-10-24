Join Ottawa Public Health at this years Fall Health Fair!

On October 29th from 11:00am to 4:30pm, join Ottawa Public Health at the Aging Well in Ottawa Fall Health Fair. This fair is a one-stop shop event for older adults and caregivers to connect with over 30 local health, social and community organizations who are offering services, resources and support. No appointment is required to attend, all that is needed from you is to stop by and say hello to reap the rewards. Best of all, the festival is completely free to go to!

For Older Adults

You could be curious about things such as foot care, dental health, nutrition, smoking cessation or home safety and you will find resources at the Aging Well in Ottawa Fall Health Fair. Come connect with over 30 local organizations who are offering you all of these free services in one spot.

For Caregivers

Are you caring for an older adult? Find out more on what it takes! The Aging Well in Ottawa Fall Health Fair brings so many helpful things to the table. From dementia support to legal advice and health screenings, there are so many services here to help you support your loved one.

What You’ll Find:

Experts on Dementia support, diabetes, heart health, nutrition, dental health, smoking cessation and many other subjects will be available to talk to you for free

Free light refreshments

A one-stop shop where no appointments are needed

The first 150 attendees to arrive will receive a free gift bag!

Support for immigrants and low-income seniors will be provided

Legal aid,emergency preparedness tips, and more will be available to women

Community partners and friendly staff members, prepped and ready for your questions

Who Should Attend?

Ottawa residents who are of 55+ years of age

Support workers, family members and caregivers

Anyone looking for information on aging well in our community

How to Get There?

65+ people get free OC Transpo for that day (applies to all Wednesdays)

On-site parking is available as well as on-street parking nearby

The Aging Well in Ottawa Fall Health Fair is an Ottawa Public Health initiative in partnership with:

African Caribbean Black Wellness Resource Centre

AccessCSS

Carlington Community Health Center

Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP)

Centretown Community Health Centre

Conseil Economique & Social d’Ottawa-Carelton (CESOC)

Centre juridique pour femmes de l’Ontario (CJFO)

Dementia Society

Flo Seniors (Health and Care Programs Network)

Lowertown Community Resource Center

Montfort Renaissance/Centre de services Guiges

Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO)

Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Public Library – Main branch

Ottawa Public Library Homebound Services

PQCHC Community team & system navigation team

Rideau Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre

SCREEN program (diabetes screening)

Service Canada

SoleCentred (foot care)

South East Ottawa Community Health Center

The Good Companions

University of Ottawa Heart Institute (heart screening)

Ottawa Model for Smoking Cessation

Meals on Wheels

Envirocentre

