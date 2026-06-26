Join the fun as Stittsville celebrates Canada Day

Celebrate Canada Day in your hometown and thank all of the volunteers and sponsors who have made these events possible. Celebrate Canada Day in Stittsville! This Canada Day take the time to celebrate the history of Canada and Ottawa’s 200 Year celebration and what it means to you. Whether you are staying in town, off to the cottage or going camping, remember the roots of how Canada came to be — from the days since July 1, 1867, at 12:00 noon, when Ontario (Upper Canada), New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec joined together with the Queen’s proclamation to announce the birth of a new country – the Dominion of Canada – to the current Canada you know today.

And don’t forget before Canada Day to show your pride for Canada by purchasing a lawn sign: “Canada – Strong and Free” or “Proudly Canadian” from the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville. Signs cost $15 each and the profits from this sale will support Rotary projects in our community and around the world. To order a sign, please contact Charles Mossman at charcz@yahoo.com. Payment for the signs may be made by e-transfer of $15.00 to charcz@yahoo.com or in cash at the time of pick-up. Charles will make arrangements with you on how to receive your sign.

Canada Day Flag Raising Ceremony

Start your day by joining Councillor Gower at 9:00am for his annual Canada Day flag raising ceremony at the corner of Stittsville Main and Hazeldean Road. This meaningful yet brief ceremony will feature a performance of “O Canada” by a local anthem singer, accompanied by a choir from Aspira Hazeldean Gardens Residence. Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower will share a few remarks, followed by the ceremonial raising of the flag and a group photograph to mark the occasion. Aspira Hazeldean Gardens Residence will be offering light refreshments following the flag raising on their outdoor patio next door. The ceremony will take place at the corner of Hazeldean Road and Stittsville Main Street at the “Welcome to Stittsville” sign. Parking is available nearby on Neil Avenue, at Jackson Trails Plaza and at Aspira Hazeldean Gardens Residence.

The Stittsville District Lions Club is bringing the fun to Stittsville this Canada Day!

Join the Stittsville District Lions Club members from 10:00am – 2:00pm for a free, family-friendly celebration right in the heart of Stittsville. There will be a bouncy castle and games; face painting; temporary tattoos; balloon artist; and FREE freezies for the kids (big kids too!). Bring the kids, bring the neighbours — the more the merrier to 1339 Stittsville Main.

OPEN HOUSE at Space and Time Studios!

Come celebrate Canada Day with live music played your way! Enjoy our Open Mic Stage, Jam Circles, Karaoke or just chill out in our welcoming and creative space! A fun way to spend your day EH? From 11:00am – 7:00pm at 5977 Hazeldean Road.

Canada Day Stittsville Main Street Promenade

The Canada Day Promenade on Stittsville Main Street returns for another year! This will be a combined effort of the Royal Canadian Legion Stittsville Branch 618; the Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers, and Vendor Markets; as well as the Fourth Annual Stittsville Canada Day Car Show from Noon to 4:00pm. The Stittsville Muslim Association will have various market vendors in their parking lot creating a true multinational market of crafters. There will be various food stations going on throughout the day. Free hotdogs for the kids at the Stittsville Legion starting at noon and going until 1:30pm so get there early. The Royal Canadian Legion will feature various games for the kids, a bouncy house, as well as a charity jail for those who wish to participate (in the jail) and donate. The Cavanagh stage will be hopping with live entertainment for everyone. The patio will be open and the Canada Day Car Show will take place from Noon until 4:00pm. An expected 150 to 200 cars will participate. Come out to Stittsville Main and enjoy the car show, the vendors market and other events at the Stittsville Legion parking lot. Celebrate 200 years of Ottawa as well!

Canada Day in Stittsville with the Stittsville Village Association

Join the Stittsville Village Association in Celebrating Canada Day on July 1st from 4:00pm – 10:30 pm at the Cardel REC/Sacred Heart grounds. There will be live music, step dancing, aerial artist, rock band performances; food trucks; interactive games and activities; giveaways; the Stittsville marquee sign; free Canada Day cake; and the grand finale – fireworks at 9:50pm.

Have a safe and happy Canada Day from Stittsville Central!