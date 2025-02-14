Ottawa Humane Society announces more support for pet owners in crisis

(On February 13, 2025, four puppies were found in a Barrhaven park, and three dogs were found outside of West Hunt Club’s Audi dealership, only steps from the Humane Society’s front door. Photo: CTV News)

The Ottawa Humane Society announced greater supports this week to help pet owners in crisis keep the animals they love. Debbie King, OHS manager, Veterinary Social Work, explained, “our Sheltering Animals From Emergencies (SAFE) program gives people in crisis the option to leave animals in our care for up to a few months. Our clients might be experiencing housing precarity, fleeing intimate partner violence, hospitalized for physical or mental illness, or going through other situations that limit their ability to care for their pet.”

”More Canadians are navigating challenges with housing, mental health and intimate partner violence. Through temporary shelter for pets, the OHS aims to further protect the bond between people and their pets in the face of crisis.”

From April 2023 to March 2024, the OHS provided for 16 pets through SAFE. Since April 2024, the OHS has already supported 31 pets. On February 13th, seven abandoned dogs and puppies arrived at the Ottawa Humane Society for care and shelter. Four puppies were found in a Barrhaven park, and three dogs were found outside of West Hunt Club’s Audi dealership, only steps from the Humane Society’s front door.

“There’s no defensible reason to abandon an animal,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO about the abandoned pups and dogs. “The OHS is always available for animals in need, like these pups, and we’re always here to help pet owners who are struggling.”

And for those for whom keeping a pet simply isn’t possible, Miko urges them to contact the OHS to make sure their pet is safely surrendered, rather than abandoning their pet and leaving it in distress.

“We’ve seen a clear and growing need for a stronger safety net for pets in the community. Someone in crisis can’t always immediately figure out a plan for their pet and it adds an additional pressure in what is already a difficult time. Our goal is to ease that pressure and ensure both the person and their pet get the care they need,” King stated.

The OHS has always provided short-term relief of up to a couple of weeks, but they recognized longer-term support could make a difference for many people who otherwise might have to give up a pet. Cats and dogs in SAFE may be cared for at the OHS or in a foster volunteer’s home and will receive essential vaccinations, sterilization, microchips, health tests and behaviour support at no cost to their owner.

“This isn’t a convenience boarding program,” emphasized King. “These are pets who are loved and whose owners are facing short-term hardship. By helping the person, we help the pet.”

The SAFE program is made possible through donations from the OHS’s community of supporters and is a part of the OHS’s efforts to keep more pets with the people who love them.

People in crisis who need temporary shelter for their pet can find more information on the OHS’s website or by contacting 613-725-3166 ext. 419 or send an email to safe@ottawahumane.ca.