Ottawa Humane Society seeking new board members

(Sharon Miko, OHS President and CEO, holds one of the many dogs available for adoption. Graphic: Stittsville Central)

Applications are open for the Ottawa Humane Society’s board of directors until March 14, 2025. The OHS is recruiting for two board positions whose term will begin in September 2025. They are seeking candidates who have skills in the following areas to apply:

Significant business development and planning experience

CPA designation or significant finance and audit experience

The board of directors is crucial to the work of the OHS, overseeing implementation of the OHS’s current strategic plan and governing the organization as it fulfils its mission to lead Ottawa in building a humane and compassionate community for all animals.

“Our board members contribute specific skills to help us advance our mission and reflect varied lived experiences in our community,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “Individuals’ unique perspectives and talents together provide the OHS with direction on how to meet the needs of our community.”

The OHS board of directors serves many purposes. The board creates the OHS’s mission and purpose, supports and evaluates the President & CEO, engages in strategic planning, monitors and strengthens the OHS’s programs, and many other duties.

Successful candidates will serve on the board for six years. For more information or to apply, visit the OHS’s website or email ceo@ottawahumane.ca.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.