Parade of Lights lights up the festive season and Coca-Cola Santa visits Stittsville

On December 6th right here in Stittsville, Coca-Cola Santa surprised everyone and came to town for a return visit at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer, alongside the huge now famous Coca-Cola polar bear who was introduced as a character in 1922. As news got out, the day of Santa’s visit saw many families, little ones, and big kids too, have their photo taken with Santa, then have a seat in his big chair and whisper their Christmas wish list in his ear! Over the years, Santa’s red coat has always been attributed to Coca-Cola, as red is its strong identifiable colour.

Sean who has worked for Coca-Cola for almost 30 years, enjoys coming out of the warehouse where he is the Manager to escort Santa from location to location and meet the local people who drop by. “The fun is seeing the smiles on the faces of the children”, he said. “We’re happy to be joining the Parade of Lights this evening.” When we were there Adriana of the Kiwanis Club dropped by – we would be remiss if we didn’t take a photo or two. Thanks for the boot warmers Adriana!!

Parade of Lights

It was an evening to remember with hundreds of Stittsville residents waiting with excitement and anticipation on Stittsville Main Street Saturday night for the annual Parade of Lights presented by the Stittsville Village Association. This year’s parade featured over 50 floats and participants. The weather was perfect, with a light snow falling, but not too cold.

After the parade, Santa climbed down from his high perch and travelled back to Village Square Park to meet the kids, enjoy hot chocolate and enjoy the lights in the park installed by the Stittsville District Lions Club. The Lions also walked the parade route collecting donations for the Stittsville Food Bank as they have done for every parade.

Tremendous thanks go out to the Stittsville Village Association who organized a wonderful parade, the Stittsville businesses and organizations who entered floats, the sponsors and, of course, the volunteers who provided the important work needed for any event. Thanks to Josh at Papa Johns for feeding the volunteers!

Again, this year, the iSiLIVE team provided a live streaming of the parade for everyone to enjoy. They teamed up with hosts, Sam Laprade, Avery Laprade, Kim Evraire and Summer Steeves-Evraire who provided commentary and live interviews bringing fun to those watching online. If you missed the parade, you can view it at: https://video.isilive.ca/sva/2025-12-06.

We were there to capture it all and share this slideshow of photos. To view a larger image of the parade photos, click on the slideshow.