Retirement development approved for northeast corner at Hazeldean and Carp Roads

(The proposed development for the corner of Hazeldean and Carp Roads has been approved. The development will provide housing for seniors. This view is looking towards the northwest from Hazeldean Road. Photo rendering: FOTENN Planning + Design.)

The Planning and Housing Committee has approved zoning for a 14-storey retirement home to be constructed by the Developer/Owner, Le Groupe Maurice. The Architect for the project is Hobin Architecture Inc. The project will be located southwest of Hazeldean and Carp roads and includes a new public park as part of the development.

The proposed development is a 14-storey U-shaped retirement home that wraps around a central courtyard. The building consists of three building heights: a 14-storey portion at the northeast corner, a nine-storey section along Carp and Hazeldean Roads and a five-storey podium at the rear of the property. Vehicular access is provided from both Carp and Hazeldean Roads. A total of 312 vehicle parking spaces are provided (286 resident and 16 visitor) as well as 115 bicycle spaces. The proposed development also includes a 1,829 square metre rectangular parkland parcel at the northwest corner of the site, which will be conveyed to the City. The building height would gradually drop to five storeys with a 10-metre-wide treed area along the rear of the property to help fit in with nearby homes.

The proposed development will provide housing for seniors in a facility suited for their needs that will contribute to the range of housing types available in the area. The proposal will also provide suitable transition through setbacks and stepbacks and landscape buffering towards the abutting low-rise neighbourhood.

“New developments will provide direct connections to the existing or planned network of public sidewalks, pathways and cycling facilities” and “the City shall require sidewalks along Arterial Roads through new development”.

The City-initiated ‘Carp Road Widening Project’ (CRWP) proposes to urbanize the Hazeldean Road and Carp Road rights-of-way adjacent to the subject site. Depending on the development timing and progress of the CRWP, the applicant may be required to construct a sidewalk along the Carp and Hazeldean frontages if the development proceeds ahead of the CRWP. Detailed design of the sidewalk will be further evaluated through the Site Plan Control review process.

A virtual public information session was held by Councillor Glen Gower. Six comments were received during the official review comment period. Feedback staff received was related to concerns about height, density, infrastructure capacity, affordability as well as requests for community gardens and rental opportunities.

The formal review meeting by the Urban Design Review Panel for the Zoning By-Law Amendment application was held on April 5, 2024. The applicant’s responses to the UDRP recommendations are found here.

The proposed retirement home transitions down in height as it approaches the low-rise residential dwellings, in accordance with the City’s Urban Design Guidelines for High-rise Buildings. The rezoning provisions will ensure that the building sensitively integrates into the surrounding context by stepping the built form of the retirement home from 14-storeys, down to nine storeys and stepping further down to five storeys towards the adjacent neighbourhood.

A 10-metre-wide treed area will be retained along the rear property line, providing a landscape buffer and sensitive transition between the proposed development and the low-rise neighbourhood.

As recommended in the Urban Design Guidelines for Development Along Arterial Mainstreets, the proposed building will occupy most of the lot frontage. Surface parking is minimized and access to the underground parking structure will not be visible from the main street.

(View towards the northeast from the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Carp Road. Photo rendering: FOTENN Planning + Design)

Staff support the requested amendment to permit a retirement home with no rooming units on the subject property. Staff acknowledge the evolving nature of retirement home models and are satisfied that the applicant has demonstrated the proposed development for all intents and purposes will function as a retirement home – serving residents aged 65 years or older and offering ancillary care services.

Councillor Gower provided the following remarks regarding the development and expressed some concerns. “Since last fall, construction timelines for the Carp Road upgrade have been confirmed with work starting imminently. Through the recently-approved Transportation Master Plan, the section of Hazeldean west of Carp Road was approved as a “Phase 1” project. In April, OC Transpo introduced additional bus service along Hazeldean that effectively increases frequency from 2 trips to 4 trips per hour in both directions.

With these and future upgrades, this location will develop into an attractive walkable location. (One of the transportation gaps that remains is pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on Carp Road between Hazeldean and Stittsville Main.)

Still, we continue to hear concerns from residents about the adequacy of municipal and provincial infrastructure to support growth in Kanata and Stittsville. Ottawa urgently needs support from the provincial and federal governments to help invest in the transit, libraries, recreation centres, emergency services, and everything else that makes a healthy community.

I encourage the applicant to participate in a pre-construction meeting for neighbouring residents to review construction timelines, potential impacts, and mitigation.”

The Planning, Development and Building Services Department supports the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment for 1174 Carp Road. The proposal is consistent with the Official Plan which permits high-rise development along Mainstreet Corridors where adequate transition is provided to adjacent low-rise neighbourhoods. The site-specific zone provisions incorporated into this amendment will ensure the development integrates sensitively into its surrounding context. Staff also support the proposed retirement home, which will add to the range of housing options available in the Stittsville community, and the new Parks and Open Space Zone, which will enhance recreational opportunities in the area.