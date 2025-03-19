Rotary Trivia Challenge – Thanks to all of the supporters and participants

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville hosted a Trivia Challenge on March 7, 2025. It was a full house with 16 teams made up of eight participants on each team that kept their hippocampi active by responding to 100 trivia questions on varied topics. Held at the Stittsville District Lions Club hall on Stittsville Main, the teams answered questions and enjoyed some great food from 6:30 until 10:30pm. The Trivia Challenge was a fundraiser for Stittsville and other key projects that the Rotary Club supports.
The winning team was the “Rotary Club of West Ottawa” with an impressive score of 73 out of 100. Second place went to “No Trivial Matters” and third place was a tie between “Jen Cor” and “We Are Not for Sale”. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event, and the Rotary Club thank the judges, contestants, Rotarians and, of course, the sponsors who made the evening a success.
The winning teams gave their cash prizes back to the Rotary club, enhancing the ability to support our community during the next year. Huge Thanks to all the teams who participated.
Rotarians and friends provided the services at this event and the Lions sold beverages. Willy’s pizza and popcorn was available for everyone and the Noodle Box (on Hazeldean Road) provided free noodle treats as well.
Our sponsors gave a mixture of prizes from cash gifts for the prizes; gift baskets; service certificates; and gift cards to their local businesses. Both Trade Secrets and Lucky Pet Group gave discount coupons to everyone. In addition, the Stittsville District Lions Club generously discounted the room rental cost. The sponsors were extremely generous, and there were enough prizes for both the trivia game winners and participants, as well as the raffle keeping everyone happy.
Thanks to all our sponsors. We really appreciate you.
The Trivia Challenge sponsors for 2025 were:
- HUB Insurance
- Willy’s Pizza, Stittsville
- Laurysen Kitchens
- Bushtukah
- Canadian Tire, Kanata
- Myers Hyundai
- Tanger Outlets
- Myers Nissan
- Noodle Box
- Cobb’s Bread
- Irish Hills Golf and Country Club
- Touch and Spa
- McDonalds Restaurants
- Silky Nails
- Brown’s Independent Grocer
- Coco Nails and Lashes
- Mount Pakenham
- No Frills
- IDA Pharmacy, Stittsville
- Stittsville Automotive
- Trade Secrets (Tanger Outlets)
- Sobey’s
- Thunderbird Golf
- Sweetnam Family, Stittsville
- Lucky Pet Group
- Home Hardware, Stittsville
- Bushy Tails Pet Store
- M&M Meats, Stittsville
- Blue Haven Spa
- Hershey’s Chocolates
- Blue Lagoon Spa
- LANDMARK Theatre, Kanata
- Grace in the Kitchen
- Farm Boy
- Colin Zappia – Realtor
- Poco Pazzo Italian Eatery
- Former Rotarian Steve & Victoria Hunter
- The Glen
- Village Cafe
- RONA
- Mary Brown’s
- Metro
- Tim Horton’s
- Niagara Ice Dogs Hockey Team
- Niagara Wines
- Village Cafe
- Main Street Cafe
- Royal Oak, Stittsville
- Stittsville District Lions Club
- Gabriell’s Pizza
- Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville
- Halibut House
- Rotarian Grace Bell
- Pretty Pots
- Rotarian Sandra Burt
- In Bloom Florist
- Rotarian Karrie Smith
- ALE Restaurant, Amberwood
- Rotarian Lori Mellett
- Buster’s Roadhouse
- Rotarians Dave & Marie Rooke
- Cheshire Cat
- Rotarians Charles & Marion Mossman
- Barley Mow
- Rotarian Annette and Bev Lindsay
It was an entertaining evening for everyone.
For information about the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville please visit their website at stittsvillerotary.com or follow the Club on their Facebook page. Rotarians serve our community and beyond!