Rotary Trivia Challenge – Thanks to all of the supporters and participants

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville hosted a Trivia Challenge on March 7, 2025. It was a full house with 16 teams made up of eight participants on each team that kept their hippocampi active by responding to 100 trivia questions on varied topics. Held at the Stittsville District Lions Club hall on Stittsville Main, the teams answered questions and enjoyed some great food from 6:30 until 10:30pm. The Trivia Challenge was a fundraiser for Stittsville and other key projects that the Rotary Club supports.

The winning team was the “Rotary Club of West Ottawa” with an impressive score of 73 out of 100. Second place went to “No Trivial Matters” and third place was a tie between “Jen Cor” and “We Are Not for Sale”. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event, and the Rotary Club thank the judges, contestants, Rotarians and, of course, the sponsors who made the evening a success.

The winning teams gave their cash prizes back to the Rotary club, enhancing the ability to support our community during the next year. Huge Thanks to all the teams who participated.

(Team #1 – Les Quizzerables – ready for questions at the March 7th Trivia Challenge hosted by the Stittsville-Ottawa Rotary Club. Photo: provided)

Rotarians and friends provided the services at this event and the Lions sold beverages. Willy’s pizza and popcorn was available for everyone and the Noodle Box (on Hazeldean Road) provided free noodle treats as well.

Our sponsors gave a mixture of prizes from cash gifts for the prizes; gift baskets; service certificates; and gift cards to their local businesses. Both Trade Secrets and Lucky Pet Group gave discount coupons to everyone. In addition, the Stittsville District Lions Club generously discounted the room rental cost. The sponsors were extremely generous, and there were enough prizes for both the trivia game winners and participants, as well as the raffle keeping everyone happy.

(Team #7 – Wise Quackers – were ready for any question coming their way. Photo: provided)

Thanks to all our sponsors. We really appreciate you.

The Trivia Challenge sponsors for 2025 were:

HUB Insurance

Willy’s Pizza, Stittsville

Laurysen Kitchens

Bushtukah

Canadian Tire, Kanata

Myers Hyundai

Tanger Outlets

Myers Nissan

Noodle Box

Cobb’s Bread

Irish Hills Golf and Country Club

Touch and Spa

McDonalds Restaurants

Silky Nails

Brown’s Independent Grocer

Coco Nails and Lashes

Mount Pakenham

No Frills

IDA Pharmacy, Stittsville

Stittsville Automotive

Trade Secrets (Tanger Outlets)

Sobey’s

Thunderbird Golf

Sweetnam Family, Stittsville

Lucky Pet Group

Home Hardware, Stittsville

Bushy Tails Pet Store

M&M Meats, Stittsville

Blue Haven Spa

Hershey’s Chocolates

Blue Lagoon Spa

LANDMARK Theatre, Kanata

Grace in the Kitchen

Farm Boy

Colin Zappia – Realtor

Poco Pazzo Italian Eatery

Former Rotarian Steve & Victoria Hunter

The Glen

Village Cafe

RONA

Mary Brown’s

Metro

Tim Horton’s

Niagara Ice Dogs Hockey Team

Niagara Wines

Village Cafe

Main Street Cafe

Royal Oak, Stittsville

Stittsville District Lions Club

Gabriell’s Pizza

Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville

Halibut House

Rotarian Grace Bell

Pretty Pots

Rotarian Sandra Burt

In Bloom Florist

Rotarian Karrie Smith

ALE Restaurant, Amberwood

Rotarian Lori Mellett

Buster’s Roadhouse

Rotarians Dave & Marie Rooke

Cheshire Cat

Rotarians Charles & Marion Mossman

Barley Mow

Rotarian Annette and Bev Lindsay

It was an entertaining evening for everyone.

For information about the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville please visit their website at stittsvillerotary.com or follow the Club on their Facebook page. Rotarians serve our community and beyond!