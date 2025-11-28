South Carleton High School’s love for music was contagious at Band-A-Thon!

(A student conducts the grade 12 and 10 students at the November 21st BAnd-A-Thon at South Carleton High School. Please note that some photos are blurred to protect the identity of the students.)

Once a semester, South Carleton High School’s band members and music students participate in a music-filled day called Band-A-Thon. This semester, Band-A-Thon happened on November 21st after lunchtime to well into the evening. The event consisted of students playing famous tunes with people from other grades and classes. Band-A-Thon gives an opportunity for students to practice conducting and playing songs that are more popular than what they are typically playing. Every teacher and conductor that has taught the SCHS band knows how much playing these songs means to students.

“When I’m at Band-A-Thon I feel like a part of my school community. It’s nice to make so many friends out of class,” said bass player Kensie Lloyd.

All participating students were given designated time slots to play these songs on stage with everyone else in their grade. To help grade 9 students get the feel of Band-A-Thon, they get to play with an older grade during their turn on stage. This helps make the experience as beginner friendly as possible.

Everyone involved in Band-A-Thon are excused from their final two classes of the day, allowing them to fully enjoy the small break. Seeing as how the event is driven by students having fun, it can easily become a much needed break with friends.

Participants know, when your grade isn’t on stage, the fun doesn’t end. Movies and games were enjoyed in the music classroom throughout the day, not to mention all of the spur-of-the-moment fun that was created. Students were reading, playing tag, trying out new instruments and partaking in so many other device free activities.”My favourite part of Band-A-Thon is getting to spend time with people who like the same sort of things as me. I also think it’s really healthy because it gets people together and off their phones while making new friends,” said clarinet player Abigayle Nutt.

Band-A-Thon also served as a fundraiser for the Richmond Food Bank. Students were recommended to donate through School Cash Online or donate a non-perishable food item before attending. In the past, SCHS has fundraised for several different organizations including the SCHS Breakfast Club, a before school food service for students in need.

(The end of evening performance students put on for parents to enjoy before picking up their child. Photo credits: Kelly Francis)

Band-A-Thon days are when a love for music has never been better to have. Getting to conduct your peers, play amazing songs ranging from Adele to Coldplay, and having so many friends around you is always a good time. I look forward to seeing everyone again next semester.