Stittsville 2nd annual Micro-Grant Initiative is underway – bringing community together

The second annual Community Micro-Grant Initiative is underway. Councillor Gower began this program in 2024 and again this year wants to assist residents in planning inclusive events and projects to benefit our neighbourhoods and the community as a whole. For those who qualify, grants of up to a maximum of $200 (depending on number of applications received meeting the criteria) would be allocated from a total of $2,000 that the Councillor has delegated to be distributed.

Stittsville residents are eligible to apply for funding for initiatives such as a community movie night; a community yoga class in an outdoor environment; improving the appearance of a community garden; a community BBQ; and, so many more. Initiatives such as this bring a community together where residents can build on making new neighbourhood friends or on strengthening existing friendships. These actions help to keep a neighbourhood safe and increase the quality of life for everyone – it’s also fun!

Awarding of the micro-grant is a one-time allocation and does not guarantee future funding beyond the year the grant is distributed. The funds must be used in the calendar year they are awarded.

The following are details you will require to know prior to applying:

Eligibility criteria:

Be a Stittsville resident.

Arts, culture, and heritage projects, including community events.

Be willing to incorporate youth volunteers.

Priority will be given to new events; however, established events may be considered.

Provide documentation to prove the funds were properly allocated.

The project must be accessible and welcoming to all. Projects that involve more community members will be considered a higher priority.

The project must start only after the confirmation of the grant. Projects are not supported retroactively.

Be available for any promotional activities requested by our office.

Applications must be received before March 31, 2025.

Assuming previous criteria are met, those who are not eligible include:

Businesses

Organizations with political affiliations

Applicants who profit financially from the project

Group participation in an established City event

What can grant funds NOT be used for?

Sponsorship purposes

Profit-generating projects

Debts

Promotion of political or religious agendas

Alcoholic beverages and controlled substances

Selection of recipients:

Review and selection will be made by a selection committee formed by the Councillor’s team, with the direction and discretion of Councillor Gower, and a community representative.

Submissions must be received no later than March 31, 2025. Grants will be awarded on April 15, 2025. Please note: Submission of an application does not guarantee award of the micro grant funding.

For more information and to apply use the following link to access the application form.