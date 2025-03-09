Stittsville Central welcomes Algonquin College co-op student Rachael LeBlanc

Stittsville Central is proud to support the many young writers over the years from the Algonquin College professional writing program — providing an opportunity for students to hone their skills and gain relevant work experience and support our mandate of supporting local journalism.

Since 2019, we have welcomed students from Algonquin and are pleased to welcome Stittsville resident Rachael LeBlanc to fulfill her co-op requirement. Rachael joins us on March 10, 2025. We are delighted that she chose Stittsville Central and will be a part of our team. Rachael is looking forward to writing and sharing articles about the local people, organizations, businesses and activities in our community.

Rachael was born in Edmonton, Alberta and lived in many locations across Canada before moving to Stittsville with her family seven years ago. Rachael graduated from the Film and Media Program, but went on to enroll in the Professional Writing Program to expand on her knowledge of in-depth storytelling.

Rachael tells us, “I’m passionate about content and business writing, with an interest in news stories, trends, pop culture, marketing, and more” and we are sure she will be sharing some of her interesting articles with you.

A competitive horseback rider for eight years, she also enjoys spending free time wandering book stores to fill her fondness for poetry and romance. “I buy more books than I can handle.” She is also a huge film lover with an interest in film noir, 80s movies and psychological thrillers. After viewing, she enjoys writing film reviews and analyses.

The last six weeks of the Algonquin program, allows students to commit their time to a work placement enabling each student to hone their writing and editing skills while gaining relevant work experience.

If you happen to see Rachael around town, please say hello. If you have a story of interest or a special event you wish to have shared with the community, you can email Rachael at newsroom@stittsvillecentral.ca.

