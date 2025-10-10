Stittsville Friendship Club starts a new book club for readers to enjoy

The Stittsville Friendship Club has started up a local Book Club where members can talk about their love of reading as a community and expand the scope of what they read. The book club is not limited to only Stittsville residents but welcomes anyone who loves to read and would like to join.

Inspired by book clubs she has belonged to, book club organizer, Sue Newport, has centered this book club around its members and is striving to create a fun environment for everyone to enjoy. “Book clubs provide a space for social interactions and friendships.” said Sue. “The book club is here to provide a fun environment for readers to talk about their thoughts and feelings on the books chosen as a group. Each book club pick will be chosen by members who have read or would like to read these books in the coming months.”

The book club will meet on the last Thursday of every month from 6:30pm to approximately 8:00pm; although this may change depending on members’ schedules. A morning or afternoon meeting is still on the table if that is preferred by those who are interested by letting the organizer, Sue Newport, know your preference. If by the date of a meeting you haven’t completed the chosen book, Sue indicated that they would still like for you to join the group to share what you have read. If you are unable to attend a meeting, send along your notes to book club organizer Sue Newport at s_newport@yahoo.com.

Currently, the book club will be meeting at Tealive on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville, although this may change for future meetings. Visit the Tealive facebook page or website for a deeper look into their store. Currently, there are 20 members of the club who have as a group decided on the next 5 book club picks.

(Above are the books that the Stittsville Friendship Club book club are planning to read in the upcoming months. Photo source: Goodreads.)

This October, the club’s choice to read is Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, a detective fiction to get everyone in the spooky season mood. November’s book club pick is Weyward by Emilia Hart, a historical fiction with a supernatural twist. The book they will be reading this December is Free, Fly, Flown by Janet Hepburn, a comedic novel about two women escaping their nursing home for potentially their final big adventure.

The December book club date will be moved from the last Thursday of the month to another date due to the holidays. Further information on the new date is to be determined.

Starting the new year in January, the book club will be reading a story based around fate and death called Here One Moment by Liane Moritarty. Finally, in February, the book club will be reading The Women by Kristin Hannah, a historical fiction about Frankie McGrath a nurse who serves during the Vietnam War. For further information on any of these books please visit websites such as Goodreads where more thorough descriptions are available.

The Stittsville Friendship Club’s purpose is to create social activities for seniors and adults in the Ottawa area to enjoy and in which to participate. They encourage social interactions within the community through a variety of fun activities such as exercise classes, bridge, line dancing, day trips and so much more.

If you haven’t heard of the Stittsville Friendship Club, visit their website for a more thorough explanation and overview of what they do for our community, as well as information on how to become a member. Please also feel free to visit their facebook page for more information or contact the organizer of the book club for any other questions at s_newport@yahoo.com.