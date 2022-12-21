Stittsville resident travels to Calgary to help children in need

(Jennifer Thomsen of Stittsville recently travelled to Calgary, Alberta to assist with Operation Christmas Child shoebox inspections ensuring that children in several countries around the world would receive boxes packed with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys that are safe for the children to enjoy. Photo: Submitted)

On December 6, Jennifer Thomsen of Stittsville spent the day at Operation Christmas Child’s processing centre in Calgary, where she inspected shoeboxes packed with items such as toys, school supplies, and toiletries. These shoeboxes are transported to Central America, West Africa, the Philippines, and Ukraine to be given to children who, in many cases, have never received a gift before.

After first learning about and joining in on packing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes at her church nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer eventually took the opportunity to volunteer at sorting facilities, “I learned about volunteering at the sorting centre formerly in Southern Ontario about eight or nine years ago. I went until they moved all sorting operations out to Calgary.” In addition to packing shoeboxes, Jennifer has volunteered with the project’s umbrella organization, Samaritan’s Purse, locally in Ottawa for the 2017 tornado clean-up, 2018 flood clean-up, and this year’s storm clean-up. Her ultimate volunteering goal is to participate in an actual distribution trip.

Having had so much fun sorting boxes, Jennifer was eager to return despite the distance. However, “timing and the pandemic prevented me from going until this year when the opportunity presented itself to be able to travel out there. I really missed it the few years I wasn’t able to participate. It’s a lot of fun, I take it as an opportunity to pick up new ideas for my own boxes and to make sure the boxes are safe for the receiving children.” This year, Jennifer packed 35 Operation Christmas Child boxes with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys.

When asked what items are the most important to include, Jennifer explained what she’s observed over the years. “School supplies and hygiene items for sure. One thing to note is that many governments will pay for children to go to school, but the families have to pay for their own supplies. In many of the receiving areas, the cost is so high it’s not possible for families to pay for them – that is if they are available at all. Having been to Africa (twice) and Nicaragua, in many communities there isn’t an office supply or dollar store around. Also, when including pencils, include a pencil sharpener and paper or a notebook. If providing crayons, ensure to provide a colouring book. Crayons are better than markers as they don’t dry out. A pencil case is also helpful. Soap with a face cloth in a small container is always great. And a wow item, something that’s fun for them. Soccer balls with a pump are great for boys and girls. One thing I learned in Nicaragua is that sometimes the boys don’t let the girls play, so every one of my Girl 10-14 boxes this year went with a soccer ball and pump. And a stuffy. Stuffed animals can bring comfort to children of all ages. I learned from everyone I’ve talked to who has done a distribution trip that the children always love to receive a personalized note from the person who backed the box.”

Jennifer encourages all who might be thinking of participating in Operation Christmas Child to join in. “The saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ resonates across the world, and these receiving children and their families have the opportunity to learn that their world village cares for them and prays that this simple box can bring them some joy and the knowledge that they are valued, even from miles away. Every child has potential and promise. A simple box can help them meet that in ways we may never expect.”

It’s not too late to help children in need. Just visit www.PackaBox.ca to pack Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes online. “This is an opportunity to show children they are loved and their futures matter.”