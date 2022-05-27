Stittsville residents receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers at Rideau Hall

(Recipients of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers presented by Governor General Mary Simon on May 26, 2022 at Rideau Hall. Front Row: L-R: Primrose Paruboczy, Stittsville, Ontario; Dominique Bellemare, Beauharnois, Quebec; Governor General Mary Simon; Back Row: L-R: Joel King, Westmount, Quebec; John Christopher Bryant, Ottawa, Ontario; Jill Bobula, Ottawa, Ontario; Catherine Elizabeth Thorn, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ontario; Unknown; and, Colonel Gregory Hug, C.D. (Retired), Stittsville, Ontario. Photos: Provided to Stittsville Central by the Rideau Hall Photographers – Sgt Mathieu St-Amour and MCpl Anis Assari.)

Encouraging excellence is at the core of every governor general’s mandate. On May 26, 2022, Governor General Mary Simon recognized the exceptional volunteer achievements of Primrose Paruboczy and Colonel Gregory Hug, C.D. (Retired) in a ceremony at Rideau Hall. She paid tribute to their dedication and commitment with the presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

(Governor General Mary Simon delivers her speech to the Recipients of the 2022 Governor General honourees on May 26 at Rideau Hall.)

In her speech to the recipients, Governor General Mary Simon shared, “You have come here representing a variety of sectors, have achieved local, national and international success, and have shown us your ingenuity, innovation and generosity. Whether we are marking a lifetime of work or a specific achievement, there is no doubt that you have made a difference in your communities and for Canada.

I’m grateful that you’re here. I’m grateful because now I can learn your stories. Stories define us. They shape us. Our experiences, after all, make us who we are.“

(Primrose Paruboczy of Stittsville received the Sovereign Medal for Volunteers from Governor General Mary Simon at a ceremony on May 26, 2022 at Rideau Hall.)

As a member of the Anglican Spiritual Care team at The Ottawa Hospital since 1989, Primrose Paruboczy has been providing spiritual guidance to patients during their hospital stay. Through her efforts, patients have found the strength and hope needed to deal with their circumstances and a means through which they can feel at peace.

(Greg Hug of Stittsville received the Sovereign Medal for Volunteers from Governor General Mary Simon at a ceremony on May 26, 2022 at Rideau Hall.)

Since 1991, Greg Hug has served as a member of the board of directors of the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) Regimental Society, and as board chair from 2015 to 2019, to help preserve the history and position of the regiment in Canadian society. Notably, he secures and maintains riding and operating facilities for the Ceremonial Mounted Troop, and assists with the society’s artifact exhibit at the Calgary Military Museum.

The Governor General ended with, “The honour you receive here isn’t the last step, but just one more on your ongoing journey. Congratulations to all of you.”