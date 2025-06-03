Stittsville Villa celebrates spring at their What’s the Scoop open house

If you have a sweet tooth, then Stittsville Villa & Manor was the place to be on May 31st. They invited the community to their What’s the Scoop annual spring Open House where they were dishing out ice cream to all who attended.

From the front entrance doors to the main activity room, an ice cream theme met residents and visitors. The main activity room was decorated in ice cream colours with bright pink table cloths and oversized ice cream cone models on each table bringing cheer to everyone enjoying their ice cream. There was a mural installed that brought back memories of the local malt shops we used to frequent.

The afternoon offered an opportunity for residents and family members to come together and enjoy the company of their neighbours and friendly staff while enjoying the musical entertainment and, of course, taking delight with their ice cream available in many flavours.

It was also a busy time for the staff as they provided tours of the facilities for those who are interested in retirement living or planning for the future. In just a few hours, fourteen tours were taken by visitors who were able to view the common areas, living spaces and all of the on-site amenities. All were impressed with the facility and quality of life that is provided at Stittsville Villa.

At open houses such as this, Stittsville Villa gives the opportunity for residents to meet new people. Visitors can enjoy the friendly atmosphere and see firsthand how the residents are supported while they live a vibrant life each and every day.

And what better way to experience this, than enjoying an ice cream cone!