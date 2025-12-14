Stittsville’s generosity shines for OC Transpo’s ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive supporting the Stittsville Food Bank

(The U7 Stittsville Rockets were just one of the teams that were the official greeters and accepted donations at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer for the OC Transpo ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive. The December 13, 2025 food drive was in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It was windy, cold and snow was falling on December 13th, but that didn’t deter Stittsville residents from coming out to support the OC Transpo ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive. Again this year, Brown’s Your Independent Grocer participated. As well as the new owners of Jeff and Holly’s No Frills grocery store.

The Stittsville Food Bank volunteers were incredible as they accepted food donations and loaded them up to be taken back to the food bank and working until all hours. The Stittsville Rockets of the Stittsville Girls Hockey Association were cheerful greeters and gave a huge thanks when they received donations. Stittsville fire fighters chipped in to help out as well. Papa John’s Pizza, Jo-Jo’s Pizza, Brown’s YIG and Tim Horton’s kept the volunteers fed and provided warm drinks.

The donations were incredible with almost $3,800 being raised in cash and almost 4,500 food items being donated.

This food drive brought the community together to assist those in need in Stittsville at this special and difficult time of year.