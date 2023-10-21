The compassionate care of legendary family dog Riley Ryan from our Carp Veterinarian

(Born on November 11, 2011, the youngest of 11 puppies, Riley was a Golden Retriever who shared his love with his family, friends and neighbourhood. He loved being at the lake where this photo was taken. Photos: Ryan family)

Riley was born on November 11, 2011, in Hammond Ontario. He was the youngest of 11 siblings to his mom Rosie and dad Rusty.

(Riley arrives at his new home.)

Riley was a purebred Golden Retriever who loved life and who loved everyone he met. During his time with us, he mentored so many neighborhood puppies I can’t even count. He was an integral part of our family in every way you could ever imagine. Sometimes referred to as the King of Coyote, everyone who walked by each day knew him and he knew them, as he monitored the activity from his garage domain.

Riley loved sports especially the Chicago Bears of the NFL, the walking trails, going to the local park to play and cuddling with his family – especially the ladies. He was a charming and very handsome boy. Every lady who met him instantly melted in his presence. He was a real charmer to say the least.

Riley loved his family and was always there to give a warm hug or a smile to brighten your day. Having grown up on our family farm in Corkery, we had dogs all our lives over my years. While all of them were great and loyal companions, Riley was special and in a class of his own. He truly was one of a kind.

He was referred to as the first overall draft pick because when I chose him as a pup, there were a total of 37 possible puppies to choose from, but he stood out over all of them – and it wasn’t even close. From an early age it was so apparent he was just special.

Riley provided our family with love for nearly 12 years. He was there in sad times and happy times to always give a smile and a cuddle to anyone who needed one. Our family would always gather on a Friday night and Riley would be right there in the middle of the conversation, receiving more attention than anyone else.

Having to say our final goodbye to him on October 14, 2023, after he gave such a great fight, was one of the hardest moments in our lives as a family. Saying our goodbyes to him was overwhelming, and I really can’t put into words how much he will be missed. Not seeing his face every morning when you wake up or seeing him every night before going to sleep will take a long time to get over. Watching a sporting event on TV will not be the same now without my best pal beside me.

Dogs bring so much joy to people and do so much good in the world. They support people with disabilities, people with chronic sickness, children in hospital, and offering companionship for many elderly people who need a warm soul to comfort them. All they do is give and ask for nothing in return. Just ask anyone with a service dog of any kind. There are so many great dogs who have done all of this and more. For us, this was Riley. He did this for us for 12 years as an integral part of our family.

Riley was born on a farm and his final resting place in back on a farm thanks to my sister Marilyn and her husband Owen. Twelve years ago, I was there when Riley first opened his eyes for the first time as a puppy; and, I was there on his final day with us when he closed his eyes for the last time. I will ALWAYS cherish those memories and every moment in between.

Riley, thank you for being a best friend, for being such a great part of our family. Thank you for the love you shared daily with all of us and for being truly my best pal in the world. You gave our family nothing but joy, happiness, and affection all these years. You will always be remembered by so many people who you loved and who loved you back even more.

I want to finish telling our story with a happier ending. It is about a man who deserves to be recognized as a professional and as a wonderful person as well.

His name is Mark Cochran.

Dr. Cochran is a Veterinarian at the West Carleton Animal Hospital in Carp, Ontario. He had been Riley’s Vet for some time now, and he guided us through the last months and days as Riley’s health issues became more apparent.

I wanted to share our experience with Dr. Cochran to let other people know the kind of doctor and person he is. I am sure this is not news to those who know him already, nevertheless, I thought it important to share our experience with others.

I think I can speak to this issue perhaps better than most since I grew up on our family farm where we dealt with many veterinarians over many years. We all rely so heavily on doctors for both our families and for our pets and animals. They play such a vital role in our lives especially as we all grow older in life.

For Riley, as he aged, he started to develop some symptoms which caused him to slow down a little and which gradually had an impact of his normal daily activities. Dr. Cochran managed Riley through this entire process and provided him a level of care that was second to none. He provided the best medicines possible to help alleviate those issues and provided us with the best medical guidance to help our best friend. He would call our home for updates on a regular basis and would be there for us on short notice to see Riley, in person. He put Riley’s care and quality of life ahead of everything else.

Some reading this might say he was simply doing his job as a doctor, and you would be correct in this assumption. The difference is how Dr. Cochran delivered this care to Riley. More importantly as Riley suddenly became less of himself as things evolved, Mark was there for us to treat Riley with the great level of real compassion, empathy , kindness, and dignity you can only imagine.

On the day that Riley determined would be his last, we reached out to the clinic for help. It was a Saturday just as they were closing for the weekend and the only thing I could do after hours was to leave a voice mail for them to call me. That same day, and long after the clinic had closed, we received a call from Dr. Cochran. We were in a real sense of anxiety and worry for Riley as his condition that day had continually declined. From this moment forward, what Mark did for our family was special. Even with his office closed, and all staff gone for the weekend, and importantly, despite the fact he had plans that same afternoon with his family, he put all of that aside for Riley and for us. Did he say to call this office on Monday – No. Did he say to see how it goes over the weekend and call him back next week – No. He did what many would not do and made Riley his only priority.

Doctor Cochran put everything aside and asked us to bring Riley up for one final visit so he could caringly meet our wishes to do what was best for Riley in that moment. As a family, it is never easy to say goodbye to a loved one. It is even harder to do it for someone in your care who you have loved so much for 12 years. How Dr. Cochran helped us through those final hours, is something I will never forget. I will always be indebted to him for what he did for Riley and for our family. His level of compassion, patience, gentleness, and professionalism was unparalleled in anything I have ever seen before in veterinary medicine.

Being a medical professional should not be measured by your final exam scores at medical school. It should be measured by the qualities you demonstrate as a professional in the real world with real patients and dealing with real sorrow and grief. I don’t know, nor do I care, what final marks Dr. Cochran received upon his graduation. I do know what we experienced with him as a doctor and as a person. A person who demonstrated true compassion, sensitivity, and kindness in caring for Riley. Doctor Cochran went above and beyond for us. We cannot thank him enough for making Riley’s last moments with us the best possible in every single way.

Doctor Cochran – Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart.

Thank you for choosing to become a Veterinarian, thank for treating Riley’s last days with us in the most graceful, dignified and caring way possible, and thank you for your reassurance and for helping us to begin to heal in this very difficult time.

Riley is in a better place and at peace. He was so loved by so many, and the love he gave back to us in return in these past twelve years is immeasurable. Thank you, buddy. You are sadly missed.