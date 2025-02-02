The Girl on the Train coming to Kanata Theatre

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love, or it appears. The woman suddenly disappears, and Rachel finds herself as a witness and suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The Kanata Theatre production is based on the 2015 debut psychological thriller written by British author Paula Hawkins and adapted for the big screen in 2016 produced by DreamWorks Pictures and distributed by Universal Pictures. From February 5 to February 15, join Kanata Theatre as they perform The Girl on the Train by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Susan Monaghan.

(Rachel Watson played by Shirley Manh. Photo: Chris Ingley)

Cast members include:

Rachel Watson played by Shirley Manh

Anna Watson played by Ashley Gillard

Megan Hipwell played by Elizabeth Foulds Rodgers

Tom Watson played by Cameron Bishop

Scott Hipwell played by Michael Clarke

D.I. Gaskill played by Chisholm Pothier

Kamal Abdic played by Nandeesh Kumar

(Scott Hipwell played by Michael Clarke and Rachel Watson played by Shirley Manh. Photo: Chris Ingley) (Scott Hipwell played by Michael Clarke and Meghan Hipwell played by Elizabeth Rodgers. Photo: Chris Ingley) (D I Gaskell played by Chisholm Pothier and Rachel Watson played by Shirley Manh. Photo: Chris Ingley)

This suspenseful drama is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Showing at Ron Maslin Playhouse from February 5th-8th, 11th-15th (7:30pm performances) & February 9th a matinee performance at 2:30pm and may not be appropriate for younger audiences. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.kanatatheatre.ca or from the box office at 613-831-4435.

Kanata Theatre is proud to be entering The Girl on the Train as their submission to the Eastern Ontario Drama League (EODL) Full-Length Play Festival this year. Adjudication occurs on February 7th. Audience members are encouraged to remain after the play for the detailed adjudication.

The Eastern Ontario Drama League (EODL) fosters development and interest in the performing arts. It serves as a resource centre for theatre activities in Eastern Ontario and provides community theatre groups with a communications medium throughout the province. EODL promotes artistic and technical standards and encourages education in theatre arts. Our two annual drama festivals (EODL Full-Length Play Festival and EODL One-Act Play Festival) are the principal means by which we advance these aims. EODL is a proud advocate for theatre in Ontario.

Talk Back: Join Kanata Theatre after February 12th’s Performance

Kanata Theatre is excited to have psychologist Dr. Bob Cormier, who has worked in Kingston penitentiaries in the early part of his career, present a Talk Back with our audience. Upon his move to Ottawa, he has held numerous positions in the Department of Solicitor General and Public Safety, including Senior Director, Research & Community Development, and Executive Director of the National Crime Prevention Centre. He currently serves on the Ontario Review Board.