There are many winter activities to enjoy in Stittsville, even with the colder weather arriving. Opportunities for both physical and non-physical activities are everywhere. We have community trails, fun decorations, and skating rinks for all to use and enjoy.

Trails such as the Trans Canada Trail or Amberwood Pathway don’t need to stop being used during the cold months of winter. Sports such as x-country skiing use those trails when they’re covered in ice and snow. X-country skiing is a winter sport that uses skis and poles to glide across snow covered ground. The activity is a good way to incorporate fitness into your life even when the weather gets cold.

Even in the cold, the weekly parkrun on the Trans Canada Trail takes place. Every Saturday at 9:00 AM, a volunteer operated run begins at 5513 Abbott Street East, Stittsville. The run is 5 kilometers long and can be walked, jogged, run, or watched. It is asked that you register for the run prior to arrival. See the course map, volunteering links, registration links and more on parkrun.ca/ottawacarletontrailway.

There are several community skating rinks open or opening soon around Stittsville. Village Square Park is one of many with an outdoor skating rink available for all to use. Throughout the years, I have often seen teenagers and community members go play games of hockey on that rink. If you’d prefer to skate inside rather than out, CARDELREC Recreation Complex offers public skating during certain times of the day and week. Visit ottawa.ca for specifics on the drop-in schedule during the winter break.

Let us not forget about the simplest fun, driving around and appreciating the amazing Christmas decorations. Homes all over Stittsville and neighbouring areas have beautiful lights and decorations up for the holidays. Think about taking a drive and visiting some neighbourhoods to see all of the beautiful decorations.

With all of the playgrounds covered in ice and snow, it can be hard to think of ways to get kids outside playing. In Stittsville, there are several hills that can be used for sledding. Sledding is a great activity for all ages that gets everyone outside and moving. If anyone needs a recommendation, Walter Baker Park is one of the most popular sledding spots in Stittsville.

Are you more interested in staying inside? Well how about some holiday baking! Recipes can be found all over the internet for classic treats such as sugar cookies, pound cakes, Yule logs and so much more. Recipe developers from Stittsville and all over Ottawa can be found on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

Fun sports and activities don’t have to come to a halt just because of cold weather. In Stittsville, there continues to be fun for everyone all year round. Get outside and enjoy the fresh air with one of the many activities available to you.