Wellness Day at Frederick Banting – a day of student participation

(Dr. Kim Hellemans, Assistant professor and the Associate Dean of Science (Student Recruitment, Wellness and Success) at Carleton University, addresses the parents and guardians at the evening session at Frederick Banting Alternate School Program for their sixth annual Wellness Day.)

February 26, 2025 was Wellness Day at Stittsville’s Frederick Banting Alternate School Program. Frederick Banting, located on Stittsville Main Street, is comprised of students from grades 9-12, ranging in age from 16 to 21 and offers independent learning that is student led.

This is the sixth year that Wellness Day has taken place with each year being more successful than the previous. The day focused on the students during the school hours with many activities and speakers providing positive learning experiences. Beginning with a breakfast for the students, this was followed by a resource fair comprised of local businesses, organizations and community partners who provided a variety of resources and learning materials for the students.

The afternoon held varied workshops for the students to participate in that included online safety, pottery and creating safety bracelets to name a few.

(Students participate in the pottery workshop on Wellness Day and many local organizations were set-up in the gym for the resource fair.)

(At the evening presentation, Kim Trimble of PLEO Parent’s Lifeline, a non-profit that provides mental health resources and support to parents, were on hand to answer questions from parents and guardians.)

The parents and guardians of the students were invited to an evening presentation on ‘Mental Health – Academic Outcomes’ given by keynote speaker, Dr. Kim Hellemans. Dr. Hellemans is an Assistant Professor and the Associate Dean of Science (Student Recruitment, Wellness and Success) at Carleton University. Her research focused on understanding the biological basis of drug addiction at Queen’s University from which she received her PhD.

(Principal, Carrie Kitchen, welcomes and thanks the parents and guardians in attendance, then introduces the guest speaker, Dr. Kim Hellemens.)

In her presentation, Dr. Hellemans spoke to a full house of 40 people and addressed building academic resilience to support student mental health. She studies the academic outcomes by gender. When not in the classroom, she’s the co-host of the popular podcast, Minding the Brain.

All in all it was a very long, but fantastic day for both the students and teachers. Congratulations to all of the organizers and participants who work together to provide such an important event for the students.